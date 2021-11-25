Assistant inspector-general of police, AIG Garba Umar, has been elected INTERPOL’s vice president, Africa, for a period of three years.

AIG Umar, who is the head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Nigeria, emerged the duly elected vice president (Africa) and executive committee member of the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) – INTERPOL after polling a total of 140 votes out of the possible votes of 150.

AIG Garba was elected in the early hours of November 25, 2021 in the 89th INTERPOL general assembly which held at the Halic Congress Hall, Istanbul, Turkey.

The year 2021 general assembly, which had in attendance 470 police chiefs, ministers and senior law enforcement officials from the 195 INTERPOL member countries, seeks to identify areas where the organization can reinforce the global security architecture and enhance collaboration against national and transnational crimes.

While reacting to the election, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said AIG Garba is one of Nigeria’s finest criminal investigators and professional strategic police manager, with over 30 years policing experience both at national and international levels.

“With this appointment, which will span through a period of three years, AIG Umar is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in coordinating INPERPOL operations targeted at ensuring a safer world for people and communities across the African continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is in addition to drawing international policing support and cooperation towards advancing public safety and security, protecting the cyber space and generally addressing challenges faced by law enforcement officers and policing managers in the continent,” the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba said.

The Nigeria’s delegation to the 89th INTERPOL general assembly was led by the Minster of police affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi; while the Inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa are all part of the delegation.