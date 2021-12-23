Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Professor Tijjani Muhammad Bande, has hailed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as a well-thought-out initiative for engagement of youths in the nation’s developmental strides.

He made the remarks when he paid a courtesy visit to the NYSC director-general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, in his office.

Bande stressed that matters of youth development were central to the progress of any country, adding that Nigeria had through the NYSC, demonstrated recognition of youths as critical assets.

The diplomat, who noted that the Scheme had broadened the knowledge of youths about the country and instilled patriotic zeal in them, also expressed delight at its current focus on the empowerment of Corps Members for self-employment.

NYSC Remits N511m To Fedreral Govt

He commended Ibrahim for his achievements since taking office as Chief Executive of the Scheme.

Earlier, Ibrahim, briefed his guest about the various strides of his administration, including the reinvigoration of the NYSC Ventures and the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

Ibrahim said in an unprecedented feat, the Scheme remitted over one billion naira generated as revenue from its various ventures to the federal account between 2020 and 2021.

He further stated that in a bid to enhance the credibility of the mobilization process and safeguard the nation’s education system, the Scheme held separate meetings with Corps Producing Institutions based in some African countries as well as relevant Nigerian regulatory and professional bodies during which measures were evolved to address the identified problems.