By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

Nigeria’s out-going Ambassador to the United States, Justice Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor (rtd), is dead. He died on Thursday in the US at the age of 85.

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed heartfelt commiserations with the family, friends and associates of the late Justice Nsofor.

In a telephone call to Jane, the widow of the retired Justice in New York, the president, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, described the late Nigerian envoy as “an outstanding judge of rare courage and truth who is not afraid to give justice to whom justice is due.”

Apparently referring to the 2003 presidential election during which Justice Nsofor delivered a minority judgment as a member of the Election Appeal Panel in his favour as candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), President Buhari said the country will miss people with such exemplary pedigree.

Shehu noted that the president who has since directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work with Justice Nsofor’s family on the burial arrangements, prayed God to comfort all who mourn the departed jurist and grant his soul eternal rest.

Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, a retired justice of Nigeria’s Court of Appeal, assumed the office of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States.

Nsofor was born in March 17, 1935, in Oguta, Imo State, Nigeria. He graduated from London’s now-defunct Holborn College of Law in 1962 and added an LL.M from the London School of Economics in 1964.

He began teaching at Holborn College of Law in 1964 and went into private practice the following year.

In 1977, he was appointed to the bench in Nigeria and served as a judge of the Imo state High Court. He spent the last 13 years of his career, until mandatory retirement in 2005, as a justice on the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

In 2003, Nsofor was the dissenting vote in a three-justice panel in a contested presidential race between Muhammadu Buhari, presidential candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), and the incumbent Olusegun Obasanjo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Nsofor wrote that the PDP had engaged in intimidation tactics and violence: “I find that the substantial non-compliance with the mandatory electoral law amounts to no election. I also find that there was violence perpetuated by President Obasanjo.May Nigeria never and never again see a black Saturday like April 19, 2003.”

However, Obasanjo was confirmed as president for a second term despite Nsofor’s objections. Twelve years later, Buhari was elected president of Nigeria.

Buhari first appointed Nsofor an Ambassador in 2017. His confirmation hearing on March 1, 2017, didn’t go well. He refused to recite the national anthem when asked to by one senator, Gbenga Ashafa, who was concerned with Nsofor’s age and fitness to serve. When it was suggested that, at age 82, Nsofor might be too old to be an ambassador, he replied: “Go and ask Mugabe who is still working.”

Nsofor’s nomination was denied. When asked later if he was posted to France how he would deal with 39-year-old French President Emmanuel Macron, Nsofor said, “I will respect him despite his age.”

However, President Buhari re-nominated Nsofor at the end of March and after a more subdued appearance before the senate, he was confirmed to be an ambassador on June 7 Nsofor is married and has three children.