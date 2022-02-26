African top rank and Nigeria’s canoeist, Ayomide Emmanuel Bello, set a new African record after storming to a winning time of 47:89sec to win the women’s 200m C1 gold of the 2022 Admiral Porbeni National Boat Race at the Jabi Lake, Abuja.

Bello’s winning time erased her previous African time of 50:00sec set at the 2019 All African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The petite paddler, who represented Bayelsa State at the championship combined well with her partner, Pere Poghamote, to win women’s C2 200m mixed double gold with the championship time of 47:98sec.

The Tokyo Olympics debutant also won the women’s C1 500m gold medal with a time of 2:15:82sec.

Speaking to journalists after her victory, Bello expressed delight with her performance, assuring Nigerians that with adequate training and support, she will win gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“As African number one I feel glad and so excited that despite not training after the Olympic Games, I still beat up my African time which was 50sec and now lower it to 47:98sec in 200m C1.

“With constant training and good equipment we can win gold both at the Olympic and world championship. In Tokyo I ran 47sec with little training and the kind of equipment we are managing. I believe with equipment we do better at the world level,” Bello stated.

