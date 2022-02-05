Despite the federal government’s diversification into agricultural sector, the cotton industry in Nigeria is witnessing a departure from its ideal state.

The sector with the potential to generate thousands of jobs, accelerate foreign exchange earnings and GDP growth, presently suffers poor funding, lack of investment and low quality seeds.

Nigeria’s cotton and textile industry in the 80’s was among the key agricultural commodities that accounted for about 20 percent of the nation’s livelihood and had engaged 600,000 work force with about 170 textile mills across the country.

The industry then generated an annual turnover of $8.95 billion; an average of 25% of the sector’s gross domestic product (GDP) which accounted for not less than 10% of corporate income taxes.

Sadly, the importation of the product today continues to increase at high pace as data obtained from international trade statistics show that in 2020, the value of import of cotton to Nigeria totaled $ 38 million against $28 million in the previous year.

This means Nigeria lost $38 million in revenue to her top 10 cotton partners where importation mostly comes from.

A part of this revenue goes to China with a share of 81% valued at $31 million, India with a share of 6.53% at $2.49 million, Korea with a share of 3.09% at $1.18 million and the United Kingdom with a share of 1.68% $643 thousand.

Others are Kenya with a share of 1.25% valued at $480 thousand, the United Arab Emirates – $380 thousand, Togo – $241 thousand, South Africa – $239 thousand, Netherlands – $189 thousand and Egypt – $165 thousand.

Regrettably, in the exportation category of the commodity, Nigeria jumped from $5.59 million in 2019 to $ 15.6 million in 2020.

As India, China, USA, Brazil and Pakistan continue to dominate as the key players in cotton production, the global cotton production is projected to grow by 1.5% p.a. to reach 28 metric tonnes in 2030, according to OECD-FAO agricultural outlook 2021-2030.

However, Nigeria which used to be Africa’s leading cotton producer and 12th largest in the world, is not found among the key production players in sub-Saharan Africa as the region is similarly projected to remain the third largest exporter of raw cotton by 2030.

Burkina Faso, one of Africa’s largest producers and exporters of cotton, earned $394 million from the export of raw cotton alone in 2019.

Comparatively, Burkina Faso and Mali account for 15 percent of global cotton exports and 75 percent to maintain the lead in West Africa in terms of production and exportation.

This volume of expansion is attributed to their governments’ support.

For Nigeria, records show a downward trend in cotton production from 602,440 metric tonnes in 2010 to 51,000 metric tonnes in 2020. This represents about 92 percent fall in production as export earnings fell from

N 1.71 billion in 2020 to N866 million in 2020.

More to be worried about is the report that between 1980 and 2016, about 145 companies, representing 70 percent which operate the textile sector had closed down due to unfavourable government policies, lack of research and development (R&D), and poor power supply among.

To revive the sector, stakeholders in the cotton industry have called for a ban of the product importation to encourage local production and reduce customs duties on spare parts of cotton machineries.

They also advocate low interest rate loans to cotton farmers and fund research in the development of high yielding variety and quality of cotton seeds that can compete in the world market.