Eight months after Nigeria recorded its index case of COVID-19, the number of persons who have recovered from the virus has now surpassed 58,000.

While Lagos State accounts for close to half of the country’s total recoveries with 20,145 patients discharged, the state is however said to also have the highest number of cases with 21,017 infections.

As at October 28, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 179 new recoveries in its update, adding that the figure also covers “116 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with new case management guidelines”.

The agency also confirmed 147 new cases in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the breakdown , Lagos topped the list of states with 82 new positive samples, followed by FCT which has a record of twenty new infections , followed by Rivers State which has nine cases.

Meanwhile, four patients were confirmed dead on Wednesday following complications from the pandemic thereby increasing the fatality toll to 1,139.

Lagos has recorded the highest with 210 deaths, followed by Edo which recorded 109, and the FCT with eight deaths.

Out of a total of 62,371 infections confirmed across the country, 58,095 patients are said to have recovered, while 3,137 are active cases.

Katsina, Akwa Ibom and Kogi States currently have no active case of the coronavirus.