President of track commission, Confederation of Africa Cycling (CAC), William Newman, believed Nigeria’s cycling is growing tremendously.

Mr Newman was in Nigeria to assess Nigeria’s preparedness to host the forthcoming Africa Championship and the level of growth and development of cycling in the country.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Newman said the world is proud of cycling growth in Nigeria and the continent.

“Nigeria over the last years has improved tremendously, what remains is dedicated government effort to project the game more.

“Nigerians are aware of cycling as a result of positive impact churned out by the federation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He however appealed to Nigeria Government, sponsors and corporate bodies to support the game to put Nigeria into more success in the world.