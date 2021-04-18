BY BUKOLA IDOWU AND OLUSHOLA BELLO Lagos

There is a growing demand for a unified exchange rate regime as distortions from the current multiple rates continue to hurt the economy and give considerable advantage to middlemen.

LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that there are currently more than five different rates in the nation’s foreign exchange market.

The dollar currently sells at N482 on the streets, N411 at the investors and exporters window; N380 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) window; between N420 and N450 in online transactions, while travellers buy foreign exchange from bureaus de change (BDCs) at N395, and N411 from banks.

Although the exchange rates have been stable around N480 and N485 at the parallel market which many use as benchmark, they are miles away from N411 or N395 which banks and BDC operators use and also from the going rate at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

With an average difference of 50/$ which keeps middlemen smiling to the bank, analysts and operators believe the multiple rates confuse investors and provide opportunities for arbitrage and round tripping.

There have been several calls for the CBN to harmonise the multiple exchange rates in operation, a situation that has remained a source of concern for multilaterals and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

FPI inflows through the investors and exporters (or NAFEX) window reduced significantly to $309.2 million in Q1 ’21, compared with $3.3 billion and $7.8 billion in the corresponding period in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

Analysts believe that the CBN ought to concentrate its resources on one market and slow down on its ever-increasing restrictions. The CBN via its Twitter handle on Friday had announced that it will be adding wheat and sugar to its list of items not eligible for foreign exchange, a move analysts say will put more pressure on the parallel market as the backlog of foreign exchange demand continues to be a challenge.

International rating agency, Fitch Ratings believes that the scarcity of foreign exchange in the country would harm production, spur inflation and forestall a recovery in investor confidence.

Noting that continued restrictions in the forex market could still protect the external reserves of the country, the agency noted that “a backlog of forex demand for imports and capital repatriation will constitute a sizable drain on reserves should forex supply normalise.”

The 30-day moving average of the reserves stands at $35.226 billion as of April 15, 2021 compared to $35.647 which it was at the beginning of the year and $36.521 billion which was the highest it has been this year.

With the backlog of demand yet to be met, manufacturers have turned to the parallel market to source for foreign exchange to support what they get at the official market in order to meet their obligations.

Although the CBN supplies dollars particularly for manufacturers, it doesn’t always meet their needs, leaving them with no option than to turn to other sources for their foreign exchange needs.

A player in the unofficial foreign exchange market told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the least volume his company does is $2 million, even as transactions can go as high as billions of dollars.

Last year, the CBN had obtained a court order freezing 65 bank accounts of 12 companies over allegations of manipulation of the foreign exchange market. Some of the companies involved had been operating as an alternative foreign exchange market, which has an exchange rate that is close to the one on the street.

The player in the unofficial foreign exchange market who did not want his name in print explained that his company ensures that clients seeking foreign exchange are using it to pay for legal items that are real.

“If they want a large sum for payment for purchase of a commodity and it is real and if a company says they want to use it to buy machinery or something and it is real, it is something that can be sighted and confirmed because some clients want this money for something else,” the source said.

With over 5,500 licenced BDC operators in the country, players in the segment said they have grown to become major players in the foreign exchange market.

According to the president of the Association of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) Aminu Gwadabe, the segment now boasts of more than N1 trillion ($2.54bn) annual turnover.

While more than 60 per cent of the forex inflow of BDCs comes from the weekly allocations to them by the CBN, they are seeking more autonomy and ability to play in a wider spectrum of the market.

They have consistently asked that the CBN allow them to play in the remittance market.

According to Gwadabe, the foreign currencies dealt in by a BDC is derived from private sources and such other sources which may include the CBN window as determined by the CBN from time to time for the purpose of funding Business Travel Allowance (BTA), Personal Travel Allowance (PTA), School Fees Payment Abroad, Medicals, mortgage and subscriptions.

Noting that BDCs have ensured that the market gains the needed liquidity that has made sure the exchange rate remains stable and illegal operators are put out of business, Gwadabe suggested that the CBN make BDCs Diaspora Remittances Pay Agents to further ease liquidity in the market.

On the other hand, an analyst who craved who spoke with our correspondent in confidence said the CBN’s funding of BDCs “is at the heart of the corruption and distortion in the foreign exchange market.”

The ownership of a number of the BDCs and how the allocations are made has remained a subject of intense public controversy.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBN was funding each BDC with $75,000 weekly in three batches sold on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

However, as business activity slowed in the aftermath of the lockdown, it had cut the supply of dollars to $20,000 a week sold in two batches of $10,000.

According to the analyst, most economies have the BDC to take care of the informal market “but the attention and level of dollars we are giving to that market is not understandable.

“What the CBN should have supplied to one market is what they have split. They could have supplied that to the banks and people go to the banks to get those dollars for BTA or PTA.

“The multiple exchange rates cause confusion for both domestic and foreign investors and it gives room for round tripping. We have gone through this route in 2015, the more we place restrictions, the more the spread between the official and unofficial market because what is happening is the demand shifts. So unofficially the CBN shifts the demand to the unofficial market,” he added.

In South Africa, the South African Reserve Bank’s involvement in the foreign exchange market is mainly for the purpose of accumulating foreign exchange reserves.

The Bank does not intervene to try and manage the level of the exchange rate, and it adheres to a policy of a flexible or floating exchange rate.

In Egypt, another regional powerhouse, attractive yields and a stable currency have made them the most preferred option for foreign investors aiming for emerging markets.

Experts said the success of Egypt’s MPC policies may seem attractive to emerging economies like Nigeria.

The president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Toki Mabogunje, noted that it has become imperative for the fiscal authorities, the CBN and Economic Advisory Council to be on the same page as far as the country’s foreign exchange policy framework is concerned.

She said, “We reiterate our position that Nigeria’s foreign exchange policy framework needs to be reviewed to expand the scope of market mechanism in the determination of exchange rate. It is critically important for policymakers to harmonise the multiple exchange rates into a single market-reflective rate, which is imperative in strengthening investor confidence and engendering macroeconomic stability.”

Also, the president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr Mansur Ahmed, said the unification of Nigeria’s exchange rate will boost investor confidence in Nigeria, adding that the exchange rate unification will enable stable planned production for manufacturers in Nigeria leading to economic growth.

Ahmed revealed that the World Bank had attributed Nigeria’s falling Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the multiple exchange rates as investors felt a “manipulation of the foreign exchange market.

“The unification will also boost investors’ confidence, control rising inflation, and promote transparency, entrench better exchange rate management and eradicate distortions to the barest minimum,” he added.

He urged the CBN to tackle activities that made speculators manipulate the multiple rates like ‘round-tripping’ which expand the inflows of foreign investment into the economy.

A senior lecturer at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Bongo Adi, said multiple exchange rates would continue to harm the economy.

He said, “From 1984 till now, there has been gradual loss of value on our currency. While currency elsewhere in the world is a store of value, the Naira is no longer a store of value. It is only acting as a medium of exchange. No sane person will store his assets in Naira, though this is peculiar to most African countries, not only Nigeria.”

He further said exchange rates should, as much as possible, be market-driven. “I am not here to criticise or support CBN on the management of the exchange rate system, but steps must be taken to restore the value of the nation’s currency or else, we will continue to witness high inflation.”

But the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, had said the apex bank was working towards a unification of the foreign exchange market.

Emefiele, who had consistently maintained that the parallel market remains illegal and those participating in the market will soon get their fingers burnt, said the various exchange rates will be unified around the I&E window (NAFEX) exchange rate.

Also speaking at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting recently, Emefiele said the CBN still maintained ‘managed float’, which allows it to intervene in the market occasionally.

Meanwhile, efforts made by our correspondent yesterday to get response from the CBN did not turn out as text messages sent to the acting director, Corporate Communication of the apex bank, Osita Nwamsobi, were not responded to.