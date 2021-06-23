Despite an 18 per cent decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) into West African countries in 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic that plagued global economies, investments inflow into Nigeria was on the uptick as $2.4 billion FDIs were recorded last year compared to $2.3 billion recorded in 2019.

This is according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) World investment report 2021, which put FDIs into West Africa at $9.8 billion in 2020.

Nigeria emerged as the third economy that attracted inflows in Africa last year, alongside Ethiopia which had an inflow of $2.4 billion. Egypt was the largest recipient in Africa, however, with a significant reduction of 35 percent to $5.9billion in 2020; followed by the Republic of the Congo with $4 billion, while South Africa was fourth with $3.1 billion, a decline of 39 per cent.

According to the report, the COVID-19 had a significant impact on FDIs in Africa as flows to the continent declined by 16 per cent in 2020 to $40 billion, from $47 billion in 2019. The 2020 FDI inflow into Africa was the lowest in 15 years as outflows fell by two thirds in 2020 to $1.6 billion from $4.9 billion in 2019.

Likewise, global FDI flows declined by 35 per cent to $1 trillion from $1.5 trillion in 2019. The report said the level of decrease is almost 20 per cent below the 2009 trough after the global financial crisis.

For Nigeria, the report said “average price of crude oil dropped by 33 per cent in 2020, and lower demand along with supply-side constraints caused by the slowdown in site development restricted FDI to the country in the first half of 2020.

“Despite the pandemic, the long-term policy of FDI diversification appears to have had some impact. One important greenfield investment ($66 million) in the non-oil economy was the construction of a manufacturing facility in the Lekki Free Trade Zone by Ariel Foods.

“There was also a significant merger and acquisition (M&A) deal in the same region, with China Communications Construction Company providing the initial $221 million equity injection in Lekki Deep Sea Port, out of a planned total investment of $629 million.”

“Other transactions that contributed to FDI diversification, such as the investment by Multichoice Group (South Africa) in Betking, a provider of data hosting services, were relatively small.” The report also listed MTN’s $1.6 billion investment to strengthen its 4G network services in Nigeria as a major FDI that would boost the nation’s investment going forward.

UNCTAD said FDI flows in Africa are expected to rise in 2021 but to a limited extent; adding that vaccine availability, domestic economic recovery policies and international financial support will be critical to the revival of FDI and the post-pandemic recovery in the continent. It also projected that global FDIs will remain at a low level – about $1.2 trillion, over 2021 and 2022.