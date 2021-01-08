Obiageli Ezekwesili

Dr. Ezekwesili popularly known as Oby Ezekwesili is a chartered accountant from Anambra State. A former minister of solid minerals and education as well as vice president of the World Bank (African Division) for five years, she was born in 28th April, 1963 to Benjamin Ujubuonu who died in 1988 and mother Cecilia Nwayiaka Ujubuonu, who died on 21st June, 2020.

She is married to Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and co-founded Transparency International, where she served as one of the pioneer directors of the global anti-corruption body based in Berlin, Germany. Ezekwesili was a 2018 nominee Afor the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in transparency in the extractive sector.

In March 2007, World Bank president Paul Wolfowitz, announced her appointment as vice president for the Africa Region with effect from May 1, 2007. In 2012, she completed her stint as the World Bank and returned to full scale activism, economic and political engineering.

As a senior economic advisor for Open Society, a group founded by billionaire George Soros, she advised nine reform-committed African heads of state including Paul Kagame of Rwanda and then Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia.

On October 1, 2012, one of the world’s leading telecommunications firms, Bharti Airtel, with operations in 20 countries, named Ezekwesili as a director on its board. She is also on the boards of World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the School of Public Policy of Central European University, the Harold Hartog School of Government and Policy, New African magazine, and the Centrefor Global Leadership @ Tufts University. She was appointed to the Board of Trustees of International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD), effective from April 1, 2020.

In May 2012, Ezekwesili was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science (DSC) degree by the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta in Nigeria. She was selected as one of the BBC’s 100 Women in 2013 and 2014.

All these plum offices and positions do not deter her for fighting the cause of ordinary Nigerians, who have been exploited and brutalised by their political leaders. In March 2014, she delivered a keynote speech at the national summit of the All Progressives Congress (APC), then the leading opposition party in Nigeria, where she criticised the many cross-carpeting governors and urged the party to have “a conversation deeper than how you’re going to chase (the ruling) PDP out of power.”

In the aftermath of the nearly 300 mainly Christian girls abducted from Chibok by Boko Haram, Oby used the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) advocacy group to draw global attention to the plight of all persons who were kidnapped by the terror group in the northeast region. She was instrumental to the formation of the BringBackOurGirls campaign on social media. She had on 23rd April, at the opening ceremony for a UNESCO event honouring the city of Port Harcourt as the 2014 World Book Capital city, urged Nigerians to not just tweet but actively participate in efforts to “bring back our girls”.

She mobilised other Nigerian women activists, who regularly gathered at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, the nation’s capital, to challenge the government to secure the release of the Chibok girls. Several times, the women under her leadership marched to the presidential villa over the plight of abducted girls, where they were denied access by security operatives.

In July 2014, when she was about to board a British Airways flight to for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) programme, Hard Talk, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) detained her and seized her passport. She was however released that same day.

Ezekwesili aspired for the office of the president of Nigeria on the platform of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and promised to lift 80 million Nigerians out of poverty.

On 24th January 2019, Oby stepped down from the presidential race owing to a divergence of values and visions with ACPN.

Aisha Yesufu

Mrs Yesufu is an Edo State-born human right activist. A microbiologist and a business woman resident in Kano State, she graduated from Bayero University, Kano (BUK), and married with children.

The social and political activist came to national limelight for her role in the efforts to secure the of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls in 2014. Yesufu was the co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign that held several protests to demand for the rescue of the 276 schoolgirls kidnapped by insurgents in Chibok during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

She is known for speaking out against all forms of injustice from a young age. In many of her interviews, Mrs Yesufu described how she participated in a number of protests while in school.

She once said: “For me, activism has been part of me all my life. I am somebody that stands up against injustice because I have a ‘big mouth.’”

Aisha Yesufu was born and raised in Kano State. Her parents were poor, but as a strong woman she defied her unenviable background to become a voice to the voiceless Nigerians today.

She said: “Where I grew up in Kano State can be compared to a ghetto, in fact, some people call it the Ajegunle of Kano where you have a lot of drug users, street children, almajirai, and using drugs was very normal over there. If you were not into drugs in that area, you were seen as an odd person.”

Yesufu said she was determined to go to school despite how difficult it was for the girl child living in northern Nigeria to do so.

“By the time I was 11 years old, I did not have any female friends because all of them had been married off but I wanted to be educated and leave the ghetto,” she recalled.

Mrs Yesufu initially got admission at the Uthman Dan Fodio University in 1992 but later left the school after a crisis and enrolled at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria to study Medicine. She left ABU again after the school was closed following the murder of a professor in 1994 and completed her tertiary education at BUK, where she studied microbiology.

As a businesswoman, Yesufu said she has never worked for anyone and don’t intend to do so. She said: “After my schooling, I went into business, I have never worked for anyone in my life and I never intend to. I have been doing business since 2000; I started my business after school and it became my main focus.”

Aisha Yesufu got married in 1996, at the age of 24 while she was still in the university. Aisha Yesufu and her husband Aliu celebrated their 20 years wedding anniversary in 2018.

Till date, she is a lone voice, especially in the North crying against injustice being perpetrated against ordinary Nigerians by the government at federal and state levels.

Josephine Obiajulu Okei-Odumakin

Dr Okei-Odumakin is a Nigerian woman rights activist and president of the human rights groups, Women Arise for Change Initiative and the Campaign for Democracy (CD).

Okei-Odumakin was born in Zaria, Kaduna State on 4th July, 1966 and grew up in a Roman Catholic household. She received a bachelor’s degree in English Education in 1987, followed by a master’s in Guidance and Counseling and doctorate in History and Policy of Education from the University of Ilorin.

She has frequently been arrested for her activism, detained 17 times during the military rule of Ibrahim Babangida

She was involved with over 2,000 cases where women’s rights had been disregarded. Among the cases were extra-judicial killings of women or their husbands by the police. The rights of their children were also ignored by the Nigerian school or even hospital authorities.

In 2013, Okei-Odumakin received the International Women of Courage Award from the United States Department of State, which was made by Michelle Obama and John Kerry at the US State Department’s Dean Acheson Auditorium in celebration of International Women’s Day.

In 2019, she facilitated the training of participants at the 10th Civil Society Organisation Professionalism, Effectiveness and Therapy (CSO-CPET) Workshop themed “Mobilising Women for Change”. The training is bi-annual, and it is aimed at building capacity and promoting excellence among civil society groups, inspiring and driving professional ethics in the business operations of CSOs and creating new solutions to the prevalent challenges faced by private organisations.

Being the executive director of the Institute of Human Rights and Democratic Studies; the founding president of Women Arise for Change Initiative; the chairman of the Task Force of the Citizen Forum; the president of the Centre for Change in Community Development and Public Awareness; the president of the Centre for Participatory Democracy; and spokesperson for the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, she is also recognised as a courageous fighter whose consistent challenge against human rights abuses has exposed her to harrowing experiences under the most repressive regimes Nigeria has ever witnessed.

Ann-Kio Briggs

Born on 29th July, 1952 in England to a British mother and an Ijaw marine engineer, Briggs is another rugged woman activist in Nigeria. At an early age, she was taken to live with her paternal grandmother who raised her alongside her father in Abonnema, Rivers State. She finished her elementary school years and enrolled at Holy Rosary Girls School in Port Harcourt for her secondary education. From 1967 to 1970, her academic studies were disrupted by the Nigeria civil war.

After the war, Briggs moved with her family to England where she studied marketing and in 1998, after several years in Europe, she returned to the Niger Delta region to establish Agape Birthrights, a non-governmental non-profit organisation headquartered in D-line, Rivers State.

Through the organisation, she assists with developing areas, documenting, cleaning oil spill and fighting against injustices and marginalisation. She also collaborates internationally with other groups from around the world.

Briggs married during her stay in England. She and her husband had four children together and divorced in 1998. As well as her native Kalabari, Briggs is fluent in Igbo and also speaks Pidgin English

Ann-Kio Briggs strives towards restoring the Niger Delta. Upon her arrival from England in 1998 to a community she barely recognised and desperately sought to resolve this. Painting a picture of the life she knew, “when people had swings and seesaws to play with, I had the canoes, boats, mangroves and the creek. The clear crystal water and the sand was my playground. As a little girl, I used to go to the riverbank and put a bottle in the water and bring it out with little silver fishes in it and I would keep them for days.”

This is a story Briggs paints for her children who never got to see the environmentally-devastated Niger Delta or eat fresh fish from the river, look at the waterside, play on the riverbanks and live in youthful exuberance. She speaks with nostalgia on how their euphoria turned to a nightmare.

“They (the water, mangroves and creek) have been destroyed by the oil companies in collaboration with the federal government. They have destroyed our livelihoods, our soil, our water and what keeps us alive. The environment is our life and they have destroyed it,” she said.

A United Nations (UN) report released on 4th August, 2011 explained that “in one community, Nisisioken Ogale, near a Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) pipeline, families are drinking water from wells contaminated with benzene, a known carcinogen, at levels over 900 times above UN World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, warranting emergency action ahead of all other remediation efforts.”

To this, Briggs said that her people were suffering from diseases unknown, adding that “no health analyses have been done on the effect of the pollution on any ethnic group in the Niger Delta.”

Having lived in the Niger Delta most of her life, Briggs admits that she has respiratory diseases and skin issues as a result of the pollution. To expatiate on the stages of abuse the people face, she declared: “The military say that they are stopping people from doing crude refining but basically their method is illegal. Imagine the devastation? Apart from the pollution caused by the oil and gas companies in collaboration with the federal government, the same government through the military is now burning this product and we are living with this, breathing it in, it’s in the food we eat, it’s in the air.”

According to her, the call for activism comes natural. “I really didn’t even know that what my heart was telling me to do was activism. I was just reacting to what I know to be injustice as a human being.”

Briggs said that she was raised to resolve conflicts logically and showed the attribute on the playground as a kid and when she returned to an altered landscape. “My desire to resist what was happening developed from there, I just made a decision when Ken Saro-Wiwa was murdered that I will get involved and from 1998 I devoted my time, effort and everything to this cause.”

Briggs’ Agape Birthrights started out as a non-governmental, environmental rights organisation but has evolved into simply a rights organisation. “The love of God (agape love) has for us is our birthright which means all the good things that come from God are our birthright which includes our environment, justice, equity and truth and if those things are from God and what I know my people have in the Niger Delta is the opposite then I am inspired to stand up and fight for these things.”

From the inception of Agape Birthrights, Briggs has found out about other rights that have been infringed. Basic human rights recognised Briggs by the United Nations and the African Charter of Human and Peoples’ Rights like the right to an adequate standard of living have been taken from these families. They cannot grow food because of the soil, or fish because of the water. Briggs wants the environment and lifestyle of the Niger Delta back. “The government has failed the people of the Niger Delta and in a way [we] the people of the Niger Delta have failed ourselves because we have not really made a decision to fight this injustice and take it to a logical conclusion.”

The impact her organisation has had in the Niger Delta is in creating awareness. Being an organisation that primarily disseminates information on healthcare, education of civil rights, political rights and basically working with people to get justice and equity, they have worked on cases like Ese Oruru: State vs Yunusa – the abducted Bayelsa-born teenage girl who was carried to Kano State to marry her abductor.

Betty Abah

Another prominent Nigerian female activist is Betty Abah. Born on March 6, 1974, she is a journalist, author and a women and children’s rights activist. She is the founder and executive director of CEE HOPE, a girl-child rights and development non-profit organisation based in Lagos State.

Abah was born in Otukpo, Benue State, North Central zone and obtained a first degree in English and Literary Studies from the University of Calabar and a Master’s in English Literature from the University of Lagos.

She first worked with The Voice Newspaper in Makurdi, Benue State, and then Newswatch and Tell Magazines, before she proceeded to work with Rocky Mountain News as a fellow of the Alfred Friendly Press Fellowships in Denver, Colorado, USA.

Mrs. Abah is the author of Sound of Broken Chains, Go Tell Our King and Mother of Multitudes and worked with Environmental Rights Action; Friends of the Earth Nigeria before setting up CEE-HOPE in December 2013.

As an activist, she has been involved in several cases, defending those of human rights violations. Some of them include campaigns for the release of the Chibok girls abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists in North East, campaigns for the environmental rights of Niger Delta women, the case of the torture involving three women in Ejigbo, Lagos by members of a vigilance group, and the kidnapping of Ese Oruru, among others.