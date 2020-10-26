The Nigerian Under- 20 team, the Flying Eagles, finished their 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on a low as they were edged out 5-3 by South Africa’s Amajita on penalties.

The Flying Eagles, the tournament's seven-times champions, did not live up to expectations as they finished fourth. In the match with the Amajita, they fired blanks all through the usual 90 minutes and extra time. The game had to be decided by a penalty shoot-out.

The Flying Eagles lost their first penalty, just like in the semifinal match against Mali. The Amajita took advantage of their slip up and went on to win the game. The win was Historic for South Africa as it was the first time in their history to finish third in the competition. The Amajita’s best-ever performance in the tournament was over 20 years ago when they were runners-up in the tournament hosted by Morocco.

On the other hand, it was the first time the Nigerians finished fourth. The Flying Eagles have won the tournament a record seven times. They have also managed two second position finishes and have settled for third three times. Their record in the tournament was excellent.

The 2019 tournament produced a brand new champion as finalists Senegal and Mali had never won the competition. The match was tight as it ended in a one-all draw before Mali made history by winning on penalties.

The AFCON U-20 Qualifiers 2021

The Flying Eagles will come up against Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire in Group B of the WAFU Zonal qualifiers for the 2021 AFCON U-20 to be hosted in Mauritania. The competition will begin on November 14th to 29th 2020 in Lome, Togo. The top two teams in the qualifications in other zones will qualify for the main event in Mauritania.

The Flying Eagles are expected to start training in preparation for the WAFU B zonal tournament this week in Abuja. This is after the Federal government eased the restrictions on contact sports last weekend. The qualifying teams will meet in Mauritania for the 2021 U-20 AFCON from February to March. The Flying Eagles will be looking to make amends on their poor performance in 2019.

In what is being called the “group of death” the Flying Eagles will have to overcome regional rivals Black Satellites of Ghana and Petite Elephants of Ivory Coast. Their Head Coach, Ladan Bosso, is being inducted and introduced to the Nigerian Football Federation Executive Committee members in Abuja.

From there, the coach will be taking his team through training as they prepare for a tough encounter with their regional rivals. Whoever qualifies from the WAFU B zonal tournament stands a better chance to win the main tournament in Mauritania in 2021. But, it’ll not be a cakewalk, as demonstrated by teams from other regions in the previous tournament.