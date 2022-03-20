The chief of staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has joined other experts in international affairs to express concern on Nigeria’s foreign policy, saying it does not reflect Nigeria’s worldview, national interests and values.

The former Nigerian minister of foreign affairs was delivering a speech in Abuja at the public presentation of a book entitled: “With Heart and Might” written by renowned diplomat, Ambassador Mohammed Kawu Ibrahim.

Gambari said the task of foreign policy is the task of furthering the absolute necessity of promoting; defending; and advancing the clearly articulated national interest values and goals of a country and as that country interacts with or assists in the international system.

He said the book, With Heart and Might, was apt and addressed some of the lapses of Nigeria’s foreign policies and how it has affected Nigeria’s domestic politics and policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “There is a direct relationship between domestic politics and the conduct of a country’s external relations because you see,you can’t give abroad what you don’t have at home and that is why this links between domestic politics, policy and the conduct of external relations are very important.

“Therefore the task of foreign policy is the task of furthering the absolute necessity to promote, defend, advance the clearly articulated national interest values and goals of a country and as that country interacts with or states in the international system in this memoir, M.K Ibrahim, reasserted the fundamental linkage between the domestic and external politics which shape the external policies of the state based on shared benefits.

“Foreign policy is not about “dogo turenchi” which is reserved for the kind of elite that is assembled in this hall, it is more than that. It is an external projection of the values that we have as a nation. It is also the promotion of our national interest and our worldview because other countries want to know where we stand on issues, that’s why not just input in the General Assembly of the UN or the ECOWAS or even in the African Union, but generally articulated at home, where do we stand? What do we value? What are our priorities as a nation? What are the national interests that we wish to defend? Therefore, in my view, we need to continue to struggle to build a national consensus behind the articulation, design and defense of our national interest in the new millennium, which is based on the promotion of peace and security, sustainable development, as well as the development and democratization at home and abroad.”

Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum who was represented by his chief of staff, Professor Isa Marte, in his speech pointed out that for the first three decades of Nigeria’s independence, apart from the protection of Nigeria’s territorial integrity, there was no foreign policy issue that Nigeria had pursued with unrelenting commitment as the fight against colonialism in Africa and ending Apartheid in South Africa.

He stated further that one of the issues bedeviling the foreign policy of the country is that these foreign policies lacked national passion and commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero commended the effort of Amb. Ibrahim in his new book, stating that it has raised the stakes for anyone having the ambition to write a similar book particularly from the Foreign Service family.

Also speaking during the event, Amb. Ibrahim expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries that graced the occasion, stating that he will continue to exert efforts in ensuring that Nigeria gains its ground in the international community.