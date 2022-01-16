The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that conducting the nation’s general election is like conducting elections for all the 15 nations in West Africa.

INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this when he hosted a delegation from the Bureau for Public Service Reforms (BPSR), according to INEC bulletin released yesterday in Abuja.

Yakubu said that the number of registered voters in the other 14 countries in West African put together is 11 million less than the number of registered voters in Nigeria.

He said, “The size and complexities of the country provide the context of what we do. So anytime we conduct elections it is like conducting elections in the whole of West Africa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yakubu said that there are few agencies in Nigeria like INEC, considering the kind of extensive responsibilities that the commission performs.

The INEC boss said, “This is the only agency in Nigeria that is saddled with the constitutional responsibility of doing so much for our elections and our democracy.

“We are doing more than managing elections, we are more or less managing our entire democracy. Some of the responsibilities that we perform are actually responsibilities that so many other agencies in other countries perform. But here we do everything.”

He also pledged the commission’s readiness to collaborate with other agencies including the BPSR to deepen democracy and improve the nation’s electoral process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking earlier, the director general of the BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Arabi, said that his agency was saddled with the responsibility of initiating reforms and monitoring the same.

He noted that quite a lot has been done by INEC in terms of electoral reforms and that the commission stood out among leading agencies in terms of reforms in the country.

“From the background, we have been monitoring what you have been doing, and after the 2015 general elections we produced a book that we called “Lessons of Nigerian Elections 1923-2015”, but the attention and the emphasis was on 2015 elections where we saw something dramatic, where a sitting government lost election and peacefully handed over to a new government.

“We think it is important that we celebrate public servants, you and your colleagues and all of you that handle these elections that brought us to where we are,” Arabi said.