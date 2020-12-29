BY ADEWALE AJAYI |

The chairman of Channels Media Group, Mr. John Momoh, has lamented dearth of good leadership in the country, saying the nation’s recent history shows that it has been replete with inept and corrupt leaders.

Momoh said this at the unveiling of the book, “Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR: The Man; The General, The President,” written by Otunba Femmy Carrena, a former special assistant to the former president.

Momoh, who was the chairman of the occasion, spoke through ZOOM and said that, “Nigeria’s history is replete with the good, the bad and the ugly. In terms of leadership as you know it, we have had few good leaders with many bad leaders, not only on the political scene, but every aspect of the Nigerian life.

“But there are a lot of good leaders there who show themselves up as ready to take the reins and come out to show how good we are as a country. Nigeria’s history is replete with inept and corrupt leadership. It is exacerbated by ethnic and religious biases. This leadership crisis has remained the bane of our politics since 1960.”

Channels Television chief executive however, stressed that this does not imply that Nigeria has never had good leaders, “Indeed we have had and currently have some of the finest men and women who made a difference or can make difference; and there’s no gainsaying the fact that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is one of those leaders.”

Momoh recalled his encounter with the former President just before he was sworn in as president in 1999.

He disclosed that it was he (Momoh) who subtly suggested to Obasanjo not to use “General Obasanjo” as Nigerians are tired of generals after 15 years of military rule, hence the change to Chief Obasanjo.