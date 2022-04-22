Info Digital Africa (ID Africa), a Nigerian public relations, marketing communications and strategic advisory company, has announced the launch of its operations in Ghana and Kenya. The announcement coincides with the company’s seventh-anniversary celebrations.

Africa’s diverse offering of human and natural resources has the potential to become the world’s largest free trade area with a 1.2 billion-person market. Half of the continent’s population is estimated to be under 25 years old by 2050

ID Africa will serve as BHM’s Pan-African advisory and execution ﬁrm; helping consumers, brands, organizations, and governments make sense of the world’s most promising continent. Through local and regional adviser-led outﬁts, ID Africa will use a combination of owned media consumer insights, market knowledge, vast content studio and editorial distribution, and super-advisers, to design and execute award-winning and impactful work across the continent.

CEO, ID Africa, Femi Falodun, said, “After seven years of building and perfecting our unique approach to marketing and communications in Nigeria, we are now taking this distinctive proposition to other parts of Africa. With a combination of owned media consumer insights, proprietary technology, editorial expertise, and advisers, we are positioned to deliver truly impactful work across the continent.

“ID Africa has come a long way from humble beginnings as a three-person digital media unit of BHM that was spun off and incubated, to becoming one of Africa’s fastest-growing communications companies. Today, we employ almost 40 full-time professionals, work for 10 clients across 6 industries, in 4 countries; and own media assets with a combined user base of over a million.”

ID Africa‘s EBITDA increased by 56 per cent in 2021 from a revenue growth of 76 per cent. Current clients include MultiChoice DStv, ALAT By Wema, Honeywell Group, Betway and Showmax. BHM CEO, Ayeni Adekunle said, “ID Africa’s continental growth, along with BHM’s allied and strategic operations in Europe and America, is part of our long term vision to build Africa’s ﬁrst global integrated communications network.

“Our mission is to help individuals, brands, businesses and governments make sense of the world’s most promising continent, while connecting them with the people they care about.” ID Africa’s Lead PR and Communications Adviser, Njideka Akabogu has been pencilled to lead East Africa operations via Nairobi, while Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson, also a Lead Adviser, will be responsible for West Africa operations via Lagos and Accra.