A presidential aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chikwendu Enyinnaya Kalu, has advocated for the complete deregulation of Nigeria’s Power grid.

He said that unless the law is amended to favour the states to generate their electricity, and distribute it, Nigeria’s power challenges will continue to fester.

He made the call yesterday shortly after picking up his Presidential nomination form at the National Headquarters of PDP in Abuja.

The Presidential aspirant who still represents the Isiala-Ngwa South State constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly stressed the need to end the centralization of the power grid and monopolization of the system by the Federal Government.

In a statement he released in Abuja, he called for the amendment of items 13 and 14 in the Exclusive and Concurrent Legislative lists, arguing that their provisions are the very reasons for the centralization of the power production, distribution, and transmission in Nigeria.

“I am calling for the total deregulation of the National grid. I am equally calling for the amendment of items 13 and 14 of the Exclusive-Concurrent Lists.

They are clogging the developmental strides of the states in that regard because the current power system cannot give room for industrialization.

Those items literarily warn the states not to generate or explore avenues of generating their lights” he said.

According to the statement, signed by him, there is a need for a constitutional amendment, either for the Federal Government to hands-off completely whatever would clog states from generating light or let them remove those impediments and allow the states to generate their own power.

On his motivation to seek to contest for the highest seat in the land, Honourable Kalu explained that the plethora of problems confronting Nigeria at this period demands people like him not to watch from the gallery but take an active part in re-uniting Nigeria and providing the needed human and material developments that the nation needs.

“The situation of the country is despicable. All infrastructure has collapsed and there is so much insecurity in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is poverty ravaging every length and breadth of the country. There is absolute mistrust of all the ethnic groups in the country. There is this issue of people not thinking about Nigeria any longer and this has orchestrated a lot of breakdowns of law and order, banditry, etc.

“I have a mission statement with 3R. The first R is to Renew the collective hope in the Nigerian dream and project. The second R is to rebuild the broken wall of our collective destiny.

Lastly for us to Re-engineer a new pathway to economic growth and development. I am a firm believer in the Nigerian project. I realized that impunity has taken and ravaged the entire system.

Our laws are not obeyed, the acts of the National Assembly and the Laws of the State Assemblies are hardly obeyed especially the appropriation acts and laws of the State Houses of Assembly. None are obeyed by the Executive arm.

Even when they come up with supplementary appropriation laws; yet such laws are also hardly obeyed by the Executives. We need to correct all these imbalances and injustices in the system’, the statement concluded.