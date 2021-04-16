BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja

Official data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have shown that the Nigeria’s core inflation increased by 18.17 per cent (year-on-year) in March 2021.

This is 0.82 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in February 2021 (17.33 per cent).

Nigeria’s Inflation has been on steady increase for about a year, despite the country’s exit from recession in the fourth quarter of 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.56 per cent in March 2021. This is 0.02 percentage points higher than the rate recorded in February 2021 (1.54 per cent).

Nigeria is grappling with multiple economic challenges of shortage in food supply chain caused by banditry, impact of COVID-19 and devaluation of the Naira. Last month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) held all monetary policy parameters constant around the monetary policy rate of 11.5 per cent.

The percentage change in the average composite consumer price index (CPI) which measures inflation for the twelve months period ending March 2021, over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 14.55 per cent, representing 0.50 per cent point increase over 14.05 per cent recorded in February 2021.

The urban inflation rate increased by 18.76 per cent (year-on-year) in March 2021 from 17.92 per cent recorded in February 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 17.60 per cent in March 2021 from 16.77 per cent in February 2021.

Urban index rose by 1.60 per cent in March 2021, on a month-on-month basis, up by 0.02 compared to the rate recorded in February 2021, while the rural index also rose by 1.52 per cent in March 2021, up by 0.02 compared to the rate that was recorded in February 2021 (1.50 per cent).

The corresponding twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index is 15.15 per cent in March 2021. This is higher than 14.66 per cent reported in February 2021, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in March 2021 is 13.99 per cent compared to 13.48 percent recorded in February 2021.