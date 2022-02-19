Entrepreneur and Life Coach Izin Akioya has launched two books, both based on the science of identity.

The book titled “Mum, Find Love Again” is a true-life story interwoven with transformational life teachings.

The other one “Lili” is a debut collection of poetry, prose, and music, celebrating love, reclaiming identity, affirming mastery and the beauty of solitude.

In the book “Mum, Find Love Again” the author explores culture, ageism and sexism, shows the play of stereotypes on esteem and attainment, and empowers the reader with transformative life practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lessons in this book are interwoven with the true-life story of her mother’s journey through shame culture, her own despair, and the triumphant discovery of new hope in a definition of love and identity that encompasses empathy, and acceptance.

A statement by the author also stated that In its pages you’ll discover:

“The power of identity, Self-concept, and techniques to design yours A guide to purposeful living , A life science for creativity, self-mastery and healing,

Others include “How to define love using your own words, Strategies to navigate failure and trauma, A healthy perspective of honor, shame and boundaries,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Izin Akioya’s debut is a culmination of her lifelong obsession with love, first, as a teenager fixated with historical romance, and in adulthood, as a life and culture observer

A multidisciplinary consultant and entrepreneur by day, author and life-coach by night, Izin is a fellow of the royal society of arts, manufactures and commerce, non-profit vice president marketing and board executive, co-host of the Africa Futures Podcast and Editor at Supply Chain Africa.

A Nigerian native, maximalist fashion and travel lover, she is obsessed with her life’s mission – change through transformative, empathic and sustainable contributions.