The Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has said the country’s judiciary is in dire need of comprehensive reforming and retooling in line with global best practice for optimal performance for common good.

Ikpeazu stated this on while declaring open the 2021 Justice Reform Team Network and National Justice Stakeholders’ Conference at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, the state capital.

He said, “Given the multifarious bottle necks and hiccups that pervade the justice administration system there is the urgent need to put in place reforms that will guaranty effectiveness, efficiency, and transparency in the system.

Represented by his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, he lauded the organisers of the conference for choosing the state as the host, urging the participants to seize the occasion to witness the ongoing infrastructure transformation in the state.

In his address of welcome, the chief judge (CJ) of the state, Honourable Justice Onuoha Ogwe maintained that the state Administrative of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) is very much on ground.

“It has carried out a number of activities aimed at repositioning the justice sector for effective and efficient justice delivery in our society in pursuit of its mandate under the law establishing it,” according to him.

In his speech, the solicitor-general of the Federation (SGF) and chairman, Federal Justice Sector Reform Coordinating Committee (FJSRCC), Dayo Akpata, SAN, said the conference will address gray arrears in the system.

Similarly, the executive director, Prisoner’s Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), and convener, CSO Forum on Correction and Detention Issues, Uju Agomoh, said the conference is in line with her advocacy work.

Other speakers on the opening day of the three-day conference were the state attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, Uche Ihediwa and Muhammed Tabiu of the British Council Nigeria.