Nigeria’s livestock sector is worth over N13 trillion. The registrar/chief executive officer of the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), Professor Eustace Ayamere Iyayi disclosed this in Abuja yesterday during a press conference to announce the forthcoming 9th ASAN-NIAS joint annual conference scheduled for November 15 2020 in Abuja.

The conference which would be jointly organised by the Animal Science Association of Nigeria (ASAN) and the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS), has as its theme: Improved Technology: A key Strategy For Enhanced Livestock Productivity and National Economic Development. The event was designed to address issues and challenges facing the animal husbandry industry in Nigeria.

Prof Iyayi said, “With animal population of 180 million birds, over 20 million cattle, 34 million goats, 22 million sheep and so many others, the industry is so huge that if properly exploited, the industry can provide answers to some of our national challenges including youth unemployment.”

The NIAS boss noted that one of the major challenges of animal husbandry in Nigeria is lack of the application of the right technology. According to him, “The growth of Nigerian animal husbandry industry has been stunted, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of necessary support structure over the years compared to other aspects of agricultural practices.”

He said that the minister of agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono would be the special guest of honour at the conference while the keynote address would be delivered by the executive secretary, TETFund, Prof Elias Suleiman Bogoro.

Other high points of the conference he said, would be the conferment of the institute’s fellowship award to the minister of agriculture and the chairman Senate committee on agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu for their contributions to the development of agriculture in Nigeria.

He said Nigeria is barely tapping into her animal husbandry industry because of the numerous challenges confronting the livestock industry in Nigeria including lack of necessary research, technology, access to international market among others.

He said because of these challenges, Nigeria has had to rely heavily on importation to compliment local supply. This he said has resulted to the high import bills the nation has to pay.