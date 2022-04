President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the optimism that Nigeria’s bid to expand its maritime territory under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is on course and will be achieved without ‘‘war, litigation, or purchase.’’

“I am looking forward to the day that I can announce to Nigerians that additional maritime territory has been approved for the country by the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf,” the president said when he received a progress report from the Presidential Committee on Nigeria’s Extended Continental Shelf Project.

The president in a statement signed by his media aide, Femi Adesina, assured the committee, chaired by the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), of his full support on Nigeria’s submission to the UN for additional maritime area, under the recognised international convention.

He commended the committee members on the progress made and the dedication invested on the work within a short time, assuring them of all the support to conclude the project in good time.

Underscoring his special interest in the project, the president said, ‘‘I have always had special interest in this project right from the first day I heard of it, because this type of project where Nigeria will gain additional territory without conflict has never happened before in her lifetime.

‘‘I am therefore glad that it is happening within our lifetime. This is one of the many reasons I have been ardently following your progress over time.

‘‘It is my intention to support the submission to the United Nations for additional maritime area, in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to claim for Nigeria every bit of space that she deserves under UNCLOS.

‘‘It is pleasing to know that most wars that have taken place in the world since time immemorial including present times have always been territorial, and Nigeria has this one and only chance to gain territory without war, litigation, or purchase.”

‘‘More so when this territory lies within the area dubbed as ‘the Golden Triangle’ in the Gulf of Guinea, which contains unquantifiable resources some of which have not even been discovered,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Malami thanked the president for his support for the project, noting that it was dormant for more than 30 months before the president resuscitated it.