The National Population Commission (NPC), has said that Nigeria’s material mortality rates is still ranked high among countries in the world.

The chairman of NPC, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, disclosed this while addressing journalists to mark the first anniversary of Nairobi Summit: International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) with the theme: “The March Continues: Despite Emerged Challenges (Covid-19).

That Could Hamper Our Progress” yesterday in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Nigeria is still ranked among countries with remarkably high maternal mortality rates. 48% of sexually active unmarried women and 19% of currently married women in Nigeria lack access to family planning.

“Also 19% of teenage and adolescents have become mothers, 31% of women of reproductive age have experienced physical violence, 9% sexual violence and 6%, violence during pregnancy.

“There are obviously so sexual many causative factors prominent among which are ingrained cultural and traditional beliefs and practices which must be overcome through sustained enlightenment campaigns,” he said.

In her presentation, the Federal Commission representing Benue in the commission, Barr. Patricia Kupchi Iyanya, said that child marriage still persist and the United Nations report shows that Nigeria has the third highest absolute number of child brides in the world 3,538,000 and the 11th highest prevalence rate of child marriage globally.