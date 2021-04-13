By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The director-general/chief executive officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, has been appointed the permanent representative of Nigeria to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)

His appointment is in line with provision of the general regulations (Regulation 5a) of the World Meteorological Organisation Basic Documents No. 1 (WMO – No 15) 2019 edition which states that: “Each member shall designate by written notification of the secretary-general, a permanent representative who shall be the director of the Meteorological or Hydrometeorological services to act on technical matters for the member between the sessions of congress subject to the approval of their respective government, Permanent Representative should be the normal channel of communication between the organisation and their respective countries and shall maintain contact with the competent authorities, government of their own countries on matters concerning the work of the organization.”

NiMet’s spokesperson, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, said in a letter of notification signed by the minister of Aviation Senator, Hadi Sirika, on behalf of the federal government to the WMO, the government disclosed that “Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu has been designated as the PR of Nigeria with the World Meteorological Organisation, having been appointed as the head of the meteorological services. He replaces Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi.”

The WMO has acknowledged the communication and has reflected the changes on the organisation’s community platform, including the WMO country profile data base.

The World Meteorological Agency is the United Nation’s specialised organisation whose mandate covers weather, climate and water resources.