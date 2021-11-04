Nutrition stakeholders in Nigeria have said that the country’s nutrition systems have received a boost through the Partnership for Improving the Nigeria Nutrition System (PINNS) project.

They said that the project has helped in improving nutrition activities at the state and national level.

PINNS is a project designed to strengthen the country’s nutrition systems to be more Result-driven, Effective, Serviceable, Efficient and Transparent (RESET). The three-year project, which was implemented between April 2018 and September 2021, was implemented at the National level and in five focal states- Lagos, Kano, Nasarawa, Niger and Kaduna.

Speaking during the PINNS close-out/end of project dissemination meeting, held recently in Abuja,

the chairman, Board of Trustees, CS-SUNN, Dr. Bamidele Omotola, said the organisation was able to tract nutrition budget through the project, saying it has led to tremendous improvement in the terms of nutrition in the country.

He also said that multi-sectorial plans have been developed in terms of taking critical actions which will resolve nutritional challenges in the country.

Omotola however, stressed the need for all stakeholders in the relevant agencies to come together to address the challenges in the nutrition space.

Also speaking at the event, the immediate past executive secretary of CS-SUNN, Beatrice Eluaka, said the project has significant impact on the country’s nutrition activities.

She said: “I think we have made significant impact because when we came, there were lots of issues, first there was the national committee on food and nutrition and the idea going by the national policy on food and nutrition was to also replicate the national at the state level, that is to establish the committees at state level.

“When we came on board, these states committee on food and nutrition were moribund, nothing was happening and this was because they were not clear on their responsibilities and wen we came on board, that was one of the first things we did, we tried to make members of the committee to recognise their roles and responsibilities.

“We’ve made some efforts to bring them together and make them discuss and each sector understand their specific role as a number of state committee on food and nutrition. There were no clear activities in the different sectors and so there was need to develop a multisectorial action plan so that we a document that guilds implementation of nutrition activities by the various sectors.

“What we did with the plans of action was to get it costed, so there are costed plan of action because wen we Go to advocate for improved funding, they will ask you how much do you have and you have your plan of action that already has been costed and that give us more impetus so to speak. Again there were no budget lines so all these actions commulated in the

She, however, said that more efforts were needed in creating budget line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives from the five project states also said that the project has improved utilisation of nutrition funds in their various line MDAs.

The state nutrition officer for Niger State, Mohammed Asmau, said prior to the project, Niger state had about 13 qualified nutrition officers to cater for nutrition related health challenges of the state’s entire population, but the coming of PINNS has helped in increasing the number to over 30, with mechanisms already put in place to have a nutrition officer in every Primary Health Facility by 2023.