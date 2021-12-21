Nigeria’s effort to meet its production quota recorded a 10 percentage points drop month on month to 239 per cent in November even as the country raised production slightly.

In overall the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC)+ compliance with oil production cuts rose to 117 per cent in November from 116 per cent a month earlier, two sources from the group told Reuters, indicating production levels remain well below agreed targets.

Compliance from the 10 OPEC countries participating in the production cuts reached 122 per cent, with participating non-OPEC countries achieving 107 per cent, data seen by Reuters showed.

The International Energy Agency(IEA) said in its December oil market report that OPEC+ missed its production targets by 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) last month, compared with 730,000 bpd in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OPEC+ data shows West African producers Nigeria and Angola continued to struggle to pump at target with Angola’s compliance hitting its highest this year at nearly 300 per cent.

The two countries have failed to produce at targets in recent years due to underinvestment, persistent maintenance issues and an exodus of international energy companies.

Production of Russian oil and gas condensate, the latter being excluded from the deal, has been broadly stable in December versus November.

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak has said the country’s oil production will reach pre-pandemic levels by May 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT