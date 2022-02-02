The oldest lawyer to earn the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title, Professor Ajagbe Toriola Oyewo, is dead.

The legal luminary died yesterday at the age of 91 at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oyewo was among the 72 legal practitioners elevated to the rank of SAN in October 2021.

At 90, the professor of law, who was also a traditional chief in Ibadan, was regarded as the oldest lawyer to be awarded SAN.

Aside from being a legal practitioner, he was an expert in local government law and administration, a distinguished scholar, a teacher of teachers, and a socialite.

