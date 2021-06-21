International music crooner, Olumireggae who is known for dropping double singles “Karachika” and her previous anthem “My Heart” on Democracy Day June 12, 2021 has continued to garner positive reviews from music pundits across the globe.

Advertisements





The song which was also re-issued as “My Heart Remix” features the youngest reggae Grammy Award winner, Koffee.

Nigerians had described the “My Heart” remix as a Nigerian reggae anthem, even although “Karachika” haven’t been verified if it’s yet to break Spotify or remains stagnant.

According to ace radio presenter and disk jockey DJ Ruff Lemon, he first declared “My Heart (remix)” as the most played female reggae song in Nigeria while reviewing the song positively on thebeat99.com.

The Lover rock reggae genre she titled “My Heart” a remix version catapulted Olumireggae from only 40 monthly listeners to over 5,800 listeners in two days and kept growing drastically, with live streaming spotify listeners from United states, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Nigeria, Italia, and other countries.

According to King Wadada who made waves with his popular song “Holy Holy”, he posted on social media that “I never overstand that My Heart (remix) was written by our Nigeria reggae ambassador, Olumireggae, that beautiful piece had been booming on radios nationwide and worldwide on Spotify, I taught the song was for Koffee?

Advertisements

“My Heart (remix) is the next big sound in Nigeria and overseas this June” King Wadada wrote.

The songstress is sure making waves and it’s believed that bigger things are in the offing.