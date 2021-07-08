The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stated that Nigeria’s actual output performance is significantly below its potential output level.

The chamber stated this in its quarterly report on the state of the economy.

The president of LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, said: “Juxtaposing current growth level with population growth estimated at 2.7 per cent by the World Bank implies the economy is not growing fast enough to create new opportunities for its rapidly-growing population.”

According to her, Nigeria’s actual output performance is significantly below its potential output level and achieving key development outcomes such as; employment creation and poverty reduction will always remain elusive in the light of fragile recovery.

This, she stressed, reinforces the need for policymakers to pursue critical reforms to bolster confidence in the economy, accelerate post-pandemic recovery and alleviate poverty.

She noted that the IMF and World Bank are projecting growth figures of 2.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively, saying, “while these appear somewhat realistic, we believe rising insecurity; lingering forex illiquidity; low vaccination rate and lack of will to follow through critical reforms constitute major downside risks to the country’s growth outlook.”

Mabogunje emphasised that accelerating the pace of recovery requires both fiscal and monetary policymakers to be well-coordinated in promoting growth-enhancing and confidence-building policies that would encourage private and foreign capital inflows into the economy.

She stated that CBN has adopted the NAFEX rate as the official rate in the gradual transition to a unified exchange rate system, the currency market is still beset with persisting liquidity challenge evidenced by wide premium between the NAFEX and parallel market rates.

To consolidate on this positive development, she said there is a need for the CBN to scale up its intervention efforts and roll-out more friendly supply-side policies to boost liquidity in the market as this would help bolster investor confidence and attract foreign investment inflows.

She added that deliberate efforts towards making the business environment more conducive for MSMEs and large corporates at national, subnational and local government levels is imperative, adding that this can be achieved by addressing the structural bottlenecks and regulatory constraints contributing to high cost of doing business.

According to her, other recommendations are deepening deregulation efforts in the downstream oil industry by ensuring market-reflective pricing model for petroleum products while the recent passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill is expected to drive private investment in the oil and gas sector.