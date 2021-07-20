The power sector in Nigeria has continued to be plagued by a high level of inefficiency in providing electricity to Nigerians despite that it was privatised in November 2013.

This is regardless of the fact that the sector has not lacked investments across all its value chain since its privatisation.

A breakdown of investments in the sector shows that the World Bank, in 2010, advanced a loan of $300 million (N108.6 billion) to the country, for the Nigeria Electricity and Gas Improvement Project (NEGIP), which ended in December 2018.

The Japanese Agency for International Cooperation (JICA) gave 1.317 billion Japanese Yen or $12.4 million (about N4.5 billion) grant for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to install capacitors and switch gears at the Apo (Abuja) and Keffi (Nasarawa State) substations in April 2018, which have been inaugurated.

The TCN also raised another $1.661 billion (N601.3 billion) multilateral loan to increase capacity through the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme, TREP.

The interventions, which are part of over 23 others, valued at above N4.23 trillion were expected to address critical economic issues and spur job creation.

Beside all these, the power firms, mostly private entities, have also gotten no less than N1.5 trillion funds from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the past seven years, in order to keep the sector afloat.

However, experts and power consumers are worried that the situation has not changed as electricity supply and associated services continue to worsen.

Daily power generation has hovered between an average of 3,500 megawatts (MW) and barely 4,000MW in the past months. As of last Saturday, July 17, 2021, the highest power generated was 4,823 megawatts (MW) while the lowest was 3,031MW, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) available daily record.

This translates to at most 15 hours or less for consumers paying for 20 hours and even zero hours for some others paying for eight hours daily supply.

Analysis of the fourth-quarter economic report 2020 (4Q’2020) of CBN released recently, indicates that while the repayment process of these power sector-centric loans is running, the interventions were supposed to speed up power projects that could in turn boost the national power grid and end user experience.

The report shows that the Power and Aviation Intervention Fund (PAIF) is about N300 billion; then there is the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF) of N213 billion to clear debts by the power operators and improve operation from 2015.

There is the N140 billion Solar Connection Intervention Facility to boost off-grid electricity access through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). CBN also injected another N600 billion tariff shortfall intervention and a recent N120bn intervention for the ongoing National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) across the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Experts and analysts in the power sector have lauded CBN for these interventions; however, they have flayed the power operators, especially the DisCos, for the little yield in power supply improvement. Others blame the Nigerian Electricity

Regulatory Commission (NERC) for the regulatory lapses, poor tariff among other electricity market crises spanning seven years.

The latest CBN’s fourth quarter report has put the repayment of the loans at 30 percent just as the apex bank has escrowed the DisCos’ accounts to enable it recoup these loans.

Supporting this move, analysts at Templars, an economic analysis and law firm, noted that while CBN is not a sector regulator, in view of its exposure to the sector through its various interventions, it was critical for the apex bank to influence policies that would address the general electricity market imbalance.

The legal firm’s Partner, Dayo Okusami, and Senior Associate, Moses Pila, in a document, said: “Gas prices and other elements of the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) for the power sector participants are dollar-denominated. With the electricity tariffs in Naira, there is a perennial mismatch between revenue earnings and the CAPEX inputs.”

Explaining the main reason for the cash crunch in the electricity market, they stated that while the exchange rate in the tariff is usually fixed, the fluctuations in the general foreign exchange market make it challenging for the players to procure foreign exchange at the tariff-template rate.

Although CBN had provided N702 billion capitalisation to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) in 2018 to save the Generation Companies (GenCos) from collapse as they could no longer pay for gas, Templars’ officials have said the current situation would require CBN to repeat the same intervention.

“This will in turn enable the GenCos to meet their payment obligations to their gas suppliers. The CBN may also choose to provide a special foreign exchange dispensation to the power sector to mitigate the challenges.

“Another area that the CBN could actively influence is the area of collection leakages at the DisCo level. Even where NBET has not been able to exert the required influence on the remittance level of the DisCos, the CBN can use its influence in the banking sector to act.”

Commenting on the avenues for saving the ailing power sector, Habeeb Jaiyeola, an economist with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) insisted that the CBN intervention remains a positive tool to improve the power sector. He however noted that there should be stronger strategies to ensure prompt repayment by the operators so that CBN can have funds to intervene in other sectors of the economy.

On his part, President, Nigerian Consumer Protection Network (NCPN), Kunle Kola Olubiyo, said although the operators had not delivered the service improvement to consumers, he noted support from CBN may help cushion the present liquidity crisis.

Olubiyo however said the interventions schemes to the power sector should be reviewed for the entire value chain to yield better results in the improvement of electricity supply.