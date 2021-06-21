The Nigerian power Sector recorded a peak generation of 4,388.80MW on Saturday, June 19, 2021, a slight drop from the 4,512.50MW recorded the previous day.

This was contained in the daily operational reports posted yesterday on the website of the System Operator, the arm of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in charge of operation.

It said “Peak generation for 19/06/2021”, putting the lowest level of generation for the same day at 3,786.00MW, even as it forecast National Peak Demand to be 28,850.00MW

While Energy Generated for the day was 96,926.70MWHr, energy sent out was 95,240.03MWHr.

According to the report, Highest System Frequency for the day 50.444Hz as Lowest System Frequency stood at 49.243Hz. Highest Voltage Recorded on on the same day was 352kV, while Lowest Voltage Recorded was 300KV.

The report equally put generation as at 06:00Hrs on Sunday, June 2021 at 4,051.20MW.

Nigeria’s Grid Generation Installed Capacity remains 13,014.14MW, while Generation Capacity currently stands at 7,652.6MW and Transmission Wheeling Capacity, 8,100MW.

All Time Peak Generation Ever Attained in the industry is 5,801.60MW while Maxmum Daily Energy ever attained remains