While other sectors of the Nigerian economy are reeling from the impact of the economic downturn occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, poor handling of the economy among other factors, the property market, strangely, has continued to thrive on the back of foreign remittances, government financing and workers’ cooperative societies, investigation by SUNDAY LEADERSHIP has shown.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Bamtale & Co., Isaac Bamtale, “People living abroad are really taking advantage of the economic situation and are sending money home, to invest in real estate; either to buy houses or build properties.

No matter what is happening in the country, the real estate sector is booming on three levels; people who are outside the country because our currency is lower, are bringing in their fund to build houses. Majority of them are harnessing the advantages in the real estate business by building properties for personal use and for business purpose.”

“In the real estate sector, lots of people working outside the country are returning to invest in properties, others are sending money home to invest in real estate, which have caused a boom in the sector.

He noted that, “Apart from feeding and clothing, accommodation is necessary for everybody. Even when things are tough in the nation people still give it priority to buy and rent properties. Almost everyone prefers to have a home of their own since it is safe instead of spending a lot of money on rent. Some people would go as far as taking a mortgage through their office to buy land just to have a roof over their heads and reduce the cost of rent as well as to have an asset of their own.”

In a report published by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), titled “Strength from Abroad: The Economic Power of Nigeria’s Diaspora”, the firm said: “Official records indicate that there are 1.24 million migrants from Nigeria in the diaspora (United Nations, 2017). This figure is likely to be higher in 2018 and 2019 with the recent trend in migration from the country.

“Almost half of Nigerian adults have indicated their willingness to leave the country in the next five years, according to a 2018 survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre. Consequently, Nigeria accounts for over a third of migrant remittance flows to Sub-Saharan Africa. PwC estimated that these flows amounted to US$23.63 billion (2017: US$22 billion) in 2018, and represented 6.1 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP. The 2018 migrant remittances translate to 83 per cent of the Federal Government budget in 2018 and 11 times the FDI flows in the same period.”

ADVERTISEMENT

PwC noted that, “Nigeria’s remittance inflow was also 7.4 times larger than the net official development assistance (foreign aid) received in 2017 of US$3.4 billion. PwC estimates that migrant remittances to Nigeria could grow to US$25.5bn, US$29.8bn and US$34.8bn in 2019, 2021 and 2023 respectively. Over a 15-year period, PwC expects total remittance flows to Nigeria to grow by almost double in size from US$18.37 billion in 2009 to US$34.89 billion in 2023. The growth in remittances is subject to global economic forces, which could spur or hinder growth of remittance flows, Other factors that will drive remittance flows include growth in emigration rate, economic conditions of the resident countries and the economic fundamentals in the Nigerian economy. The World Bank forecasts global growth to slow to 2.6 per cent in 2019.”

Commenting on the role of the federal government in boosting the nation’s housing stock, Head, Public Affairs, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Kaoje, explained that FMBN’s loans are affordable contrary to the opinions held by some segments of the public. He maintained that the bank has introduced several innovations that have been attracting subscribers.

“The fund is very accessible if you apply. Anybody that doesn’t apply will of course say it is not accessible but it is very accessible. We have different windows depending on the one you like. We have about five to six products; we have the normal NHF loan that qualifies one to buy an already built house; we have construction loan that we give to people that have land with good title documents; we also have home renovation loan which is a micro credit scheme that we give to people to renovate their existing houses.

“We have rent-to-own, you enter in a federal mortgage bank funded house and you pay by installment, over a period of time, the house becomes yours. We also have cooperative development loan that we give to formal and informal cooperative societies to build houses for their members. So many people have benefited from these products, we have our records and I can say that the fund is accessible.”

He however noted that: “The only thing is that some people complain that it takes time, and that is because there are about four parties involved and each must play a role before the transaction can be completed.”

He explained further “We have the applicant, that is the contributor who is interested in the property, we have the primary mortgage bank, we have the developer that builds the houses and we have the Federal Mortgage Bank, so each of these parties must play its role accordingly, and where one party did not play its role, then it affects the entire transaction. That is why you find that some people complain that our loan is difficult to access but the ultimate thing is that you will get it.”

He added that the bank has introduced some innovations and made more refunds in the last four years than the past 20 years.

“Things have improved tremendously in the bank, we have introduced a lot of innovations and refund is one of the areas that whether you like federal mortgage bank or not, you must score us high as far as refund is concerned. I would have given you the figures but I don’t have them here.

“Within the last four years, what we have paid as refund is more than what we have paid in the past 20 years of the scheme.”

He said the Federal Mortgage Bank gives loans at 6 per cent interest rate except for the rent-to-won which scheme which is 7 per cent.

“Our loans are given at 6 per cent interest rate except for the rent-to-own scheme which we give at 7 per cent. Home renovation loan is 5 per cent then NHF loan and individual construction loan are at 6 per cent interest rate.

Rent to own is 7 percent because the one percent is insurance.” He added that the bank gives developers 10 per cent for the NHF loan but for cooperative housing loan is 9.9 percent.”

Victorson Agbenson, President, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Multipurpose Cooperatives Limited, told LEADERSHIP SUNDAY that cooperative societies have stepped into the financing gap created by the economic downturn as government workers with cooperative societies now rely on the product offerings of the cooperatives to build houses.

“The good thing about government-backed cooperatives is that contributions are deducted at source. The deductions are sent to the cooperatives who have the free hand to lend such money to members who are in need of fund to build their houses. The FRCN Headquarters Multipurpose Cooperatives Limited is over 400 million naira rich, with 1000 members across the country. We get about N 20 million remittance monthly and we have housing projects for members.”

He further said that several government agencies and parastatals have their cooperatives that are flourishing and most members prioritise housing. He also said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has brought about some measure of transparency in the management of cooperatives across the country.

President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) Dr. Aliyu Wamakko, acknowledged the role government is playing in bridging the housing gap, but expressed regret that “government-owned estates have become abodes for reptiles,” and called for more government funding to private developers.

“In every serious economy, once it comes to estate development, it is private sector-driven. Government has no business building houses and we are finding it difficult in Nigeria because the government is indulging in building affordable estates for Nigerians which are not affordable. The ones built by this government have been left for reptiles. The cost of building is higher than what the people can afford.

“Most of the houses built by this administration have been blown off by wind” because nobody is there, nobody can afford to pay. How can somebody pay about N12m for a two-bedroom apartment? If you add all the cost involved, there is no way a poor man will go near that house ad even the location is good. The government didn’t take a cue by asking us who are in the industry. We will be able to advice the government better in a better way to do that,” he said.

Aside the federal government, some state governments have various housing schemes for their citizens, and in some cases, partner with private developers to deliver what they call affordable housing, to workers and private individuals.