BY MON-CHARLES EGBO

Quite frankly, Nigeria is in short supply of leaders who demonstrate that

public office is basically an avenue

for selfless service to humanity.

The country is lacking in public officials

who seek only things that have direct

bearings on the welfare and security

of the people, through good governance. There is an acute dearth of minds and hearts that support the ideology that true leadership is about serving others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The great leaders of the black race unfortunately, is bereft of great humanists who do not see whatever differences in tongue, culture, class, religion and political inclinations as challenges, but rather, as opportunities to elevate and deploy those core values that deepen our common humanity.

Again, Nigeria is in dire need of leaders who are largely pedigreed, having been already accomplished in their various fields of endeavour, and whose attractions to public office do not in any way include self aggrandisement. We lack office holders who are conscious of legacies through life-touching ventures, and also driven by passion for benchmarked services to the people and above all, defined by profound sense of nationalism, inclusiveness, objectivity

and strategic thinking.The foregoing cumulatively is the bane of national development.

Availability of change-agents and transformational leaders who are also

selfless and committed to national

unity, is what Nigeria desperately

needs now to move forward speedily. It is even more rewarding when these public officials serve as legislators. In such capacities, they stand out as true advocates of their constituents, progressive-minded, detribalized and serving with dignity and honour.

As legislative activists, they are visionary, empathetic and always inspiring hope. All their programmes and activities are aimed at connecting the people to good governance. They find fulfillments in mentoring others and in their politics, there is always a place for morality.

Yet lamentably once again, such

servant-leaders are in the minority.

Nevertheless and among those rare few, as purposeful research reveals, there is Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, representing the Yobe North Senatorial District and by the special grace of the Almighty, President of the 9th Senate. By every standard of objective assessment,

he is an embodiment of a true leader.

From the classrooms where he moulded many lives he moved to political leadership where he is creatively inspiring and mentoring future great leaders.

And so for the fair-minded who are also guided by thoughtful examination of his leadership trajectory and service credentials, the emergence of Lawan as chairman of the National Assembly is invariably one of the best things that Nigeria has witnessed in the recent times. Going by his published blueprint prior to election and then performance records so far, he is not only full of ideas for a much better Nigeria, he is vastly knowledgeable on how the country can surmount her numerous challenges.

His pan-Nigeria dispositions are quite compelling. His beliefs and activities towards nation building are contagious and cherished by the unbiased public and fellow progressive-minded. He is an exemplary democrat. He is a man of uncommon courage with proven passion to offer leadership that is capable of changing the fortune of Nigeria and rewriting her story.

As the head of Nigeria’s highest legislative body, he has a way of

seamlessly making his colleagues understand the purposes for which they

are entrusted with people’s mandate.

This he achieves by his near-collegial

style of leadership. He believes that

Nigerians have a right to raise legitimate questions and are also entitled

to good governance and quality service delivery. He advocates that it is

only by close collaborations among

arms and tiers of government, supported by effective communications,

that good governance is optimally delivered to the people. And then

probably due to his pedigree, he is

always seeking to deepen the knowledge and perspective of others.

This is the reason today there is a senate

bound by unity of purpose and diligent commitment to national interest, which Lawan has since proudly christened the “Senate That Works For The People”.

Despite his influence and exalted position, Lawan has not departed

from who he truly is. He remains a

man of remarkable simplicity whose understanding of public affairs is

unimpeachable.

A social survey of his constituency presents one with a people’s advocate and representative par excellence. In Nigeria’s history, Lawan is the first and still the only presiding officer of the legislature whose imprints are conspicuous across the length and breadth of his constituency, despite the understandable distractions that such office comes with. Households feel the impacts and due dividends of his representation. No wonder he has being in the legislature since 1999, uninterruptedly through the ballots. His words mirror his thoughts the way his deeds are consistent with his words.

His guiding philosophy is that an enlightened, healthy and economically-empowered people translates to a viable, virile and developed polity.

And in this wise, farmers, including cattle breeders, petty traders, market people, the aged, the vulnerable and the youth are unanimous that his instituted annual free medical outreach and education support programmes, as well as periodic family support and economic empowerment interventions, are progressively-lifting people out of poverty.

This is as undisputable as it is verifiable.

Lawan has been tagged with all

sorts of labels since he became senate president. But he creditably justifies his actions and defends his choice to collaborate with the other arms. Particularly, he is always mindful that Nigeria is still bearing the brunt of missed opportunities and that we cannot afford to miss yet another opportunity to get it right.

He knows history, understands the

moods of the public and is a visionary on matters of public policy. The

manner he spearheaded Nigeria’s

budget reforms and fight against the

coronavirus pandemic are enough

illustrations.

The same is also said about his vocal and principled stance on the nagging issue of insecurity.

Certainly, he has a relative solution

but his powers to act are limited by

the constitutions, otherwise the National Assembly has since churned out pragmatic legislations for statutory executive actions. Lawan plays

his roles with an uncommon intensity and attention to details.

In addition to being a good party man who believes in strengthening political processes such as internal democracy and supremacy of the party, Lawan pursues and dispenses bipartisan political leadership.Of course, the ballots that made him senate president cut across religious, regional and partisan lines.

Again, his swift intervention through

President Muhammadu Buhari, saved the governing All Progressives’

Congress, APC, from near implosion.

Though this is common knowledge as well, four days before the emergency national executive committee, NEC, meeting, Lawan had met PMB on APC’s imminent disintegration where he hinted that “I had the opportunity to discuss that with the president who is the leader of the party in Nigeria and by the grace of

God in the next few days we will see

certain actions will be taken.”

Senator Lawan thinks Nigeria first. He recognizes and respects the

distinction between politics and governance. He is inherently dispassionate on issues of governance and national interest. His dreams and visions are for a Nigeria where peace

and unity reign supreme.

There abound factual information about Ahmad Lawan’s unquestionable determination and dedication to revamping the economy.

And by the same token, he is evidently committed to all other socio-political and economic readjustments

that would give the common man a

new lease of hope, notably constitution amendments as well as electoral system and petroleum industry

reforms. He is a bridge-builder and

supporter of good and progressive

ideas.

There are veritable evidences that Lawan is a unifier who demonstrates that we have to firstly understand our strengths and weaknesses, in order to come to middle ground for progress and prosperity. In the best tradition of public service he discharges his duties and constantly preoccupies himself with how to make Nigeria work.

Driven by his astute understanding of Nigeria and her many problems as highlighted on his agenda for the National Assembly, he canvasses that it is only by unity that progress can be made towards surmounting those challenges.

As just a singular testament to his pan-Nigeria outlook, he was in Abia State recently where he reiterated his position and proclaimed that „today and indeed even tomorrow and forever, we can achieve better.

We can achieve more when we are united. Nigeria is designed by the Grace of God to be a nation of many people of different orientation, different sentiments but we must be a people with common purpose and common destiny and this is what we are trying to achieve.

It doesn‘t matter where you come from. It doesn‘t matter what you believe in. What matters is that you are a Nigerian and the other person next to you is a Nigerian too.

– Egbo is the print media aide to President of the Senate. He writes from Abuja