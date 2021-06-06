Second-ranked best Nigerian gymnast, Munachi Obiefuna has said she wants to equal American artistic gymnast, Simone Biles who is the world’s third most decorated gymnast.

Obiefuna, who won two silver and a bronze at the 2020 National Sports Festival, while speaking to LEADERSHIP sports said she has what it takes to conquer the world.

The 12-year old Anambra State born gymnast emerged overall champion at the 5th National Youth Games where she won four gold medals and two silver said that she is very focused on her education while calling on the government and private sector to invest in the development of gymnastics in the country.

“I believe with regular training and perfecting my skills I can be the best in the world and surpass Simone Biles’s records. My coach Emmanuel Sati and most especially my Mom who has been standing by me from the onset to see that I achieve my goals.

“Education is key. All I need to do is follow up on my timetable. Focus is the watchword. Combining both is easy because I allocate time to my studies and time for gymnastics training. Sports make me articulate as being one of the best in my class.

According to the best gymnast at the median edition of Grassroot Games in 2018 “I don’t expect much from the government but my high points is for the government help us to get sponsorship from multinationals and private firm for young gymnast like myself. Because in gymnast over 12medals is in the sports gymnast. The sports have not been looked into and for Young gymnast like me who will be ready for next Olympics so I need adequate support to achieve my dreams” she added.

Meanwhile, Chinwe Obiefuna, the mother and manager of Munachi encouraged parents to allow their children to engage in gymnastics at a very tender age.

“I want to encourage all parents to allow their children to do gymnast and any other sports they show interest in as sports is a unifying factor and they stand the chance to benefit a whole lot, all they require is just a conducive environment for them to succeed”.