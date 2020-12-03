The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) observed yesterday that the security challenges bedeviling the country are beyond the nation’s military.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed this in Maiduguri yesterday, noted that the military which is overwhelmed by many security challenges cannot tackle the security situation that includes insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Fayemi spoke when the Forum paid a visit to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State to condole with the government and people of the state over the attack by the Boko Haram insurgents which led to the murder of farmers on their farmlands.

He said, “We are here, Your Excellency, first to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of our lost citizens, and also to the good people of Borno State, and yourself as the leader of our people here.

“But what happened in the last three days is by far beyond any imagination; it was a massacre and it was one that none of us could come to terms easily.

"I know there is an element of fatigue that will creep into this every time this happens.

expressing sympathies. We come here as delegation; you speak to us about your genuine believe on what could help us tackle this challenge that is depleting our country and we pledge to take steps to engage the leadership of our country. So, there is very little we can say to you now that we haven’t said before as your brothers.

“There is nothing new that you haven’t told us that you haven’t told the delegation from Mr President yesterday. We have all heard directly from you. Your six point agenda, we have read it and you have just expressed to us in our private conversation. All I can say to you sir is that we fully and wholeheartedly endorse every single point on that agenda.

“The reality we can all say, I personally as security scholar, the reality I can see is that our military is overwhelmed. Our military is no longer in a position to single-handedly tackle this menace effectively. It is not a criticism of our military. If one were to suggest a coalition beyond that, it will even include our neighbouring countries who are probably more experienced in fighting asymmetrical war.

“It will not be a loss of our pride as a country if that was to happen and this is certainly something that we as your colleagues and brothers will put before Mr President”.

The NGF delegation to Borno included the governor of Sokoto State and the vice chairman of the forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, and Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Fayemi continued; “This not a visit to gratify ourselves that we have come to you. No; it is expression of also our own frustration that we have not been able because we have held series of meetings; you have been present at these meetings, some with Mr President, meetings with security chiefs. We have highlighted all the issues; you had spoken frankly on all those occasions, but we are still where we are.

“We can’t bring back the people we have lost in the last couple of days, but if we do not take the necessary steps, the entire nation will be consumed by this insurgency”.

Governor Fayemi noted that the forum will continue to support the government of Borno in engaging appropriate authorities to find solutions to the insecurity.

“We need to stand solidly with you, assist in whatever way you want us to, ensuring that our government takes the right position in order to tackle this problem. I want to assure that we shall not relent as your brothers in conveying this to the appropriate authorities,” he added.

Responding, Governor Zulum decried the continuous attacks on innocent people in the state.

He said, “We need to address the underlying causes of the insurgency, while appreciating the effort of the federal government in implementing some policies that are geared towards addressing poverty in the entire nation.

“We have said all; there is nothing new that I can say. But when shall we end this insurgency? That’s something very important.”

He also expressed appreciation to all the members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum for their support to Borno in time of trouble even as he also thanked them for the visit.