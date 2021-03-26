HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

The Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar

Suleiman II, has promised continued support for the Yobe State government and security agencies to defeat terrorists and other criminal elements in the state and the Northeast region.

Alhaji Suleiman said he was determined to see the return of peace to Yobe and the terrorist-ravaged Northeast zone and appealed to the people and the traditional institution to support security operatives and the government to make Nigeria safe for all.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in his palace in Gashua, the traditional ruler, who is the deputy chairman of Yobe State Council of Chiefs, called for continuous prayers for lasting peace in Yobe, the Northeast and Nigeria.

He said, “I acknowledged the role played by Islamic scholars in the state towards the restoration of peace in Yobe and the Northeast region which have been devastated by Boko Haram insurgency.”

The royal father assured the Is- lamic scholars of the support of traditional rulers and urged them to be committed to educating, enlightening, guiding and counselling their followers for peace to reign in the region.

Alhaji Suleiman said: “I also appeal to the Islamic scholars to continue to pray for peace in the state, for the Northeast and the country at large. I commend President Muhammadu Buhari and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni for their efforts at addressing the guide and protect our leaders from all evils. Insecurity is affecting the economic and social development of our region.

Many of the northern states are confront- ing a number of security challenges. Criminal activities and Boko Haram insurgency have continued to threaten both rural and urban communities. Boko Haram members have destroyed the rural economy by attacking farmers in their fields and at homes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emir stressed the need for Nigerians to ensure peaceful co existence in the country to pro mote economic growth and development, adding that the people must live in peace with one another to foster national unity.

He said no society or country can achieve any meaningful development or greatness in an atmosphere of chaos and mistrust.

The traditional ruler urged wealthy individuals to alleviate the hardship faced by the poor. To Muslims and people of other faith, Alhaji Suleiman said they should reflect the fear of God in their ac- tions, adding that “we will all give account of our deeds one day to our creator.”

He particularly pleaded with the Muslim Ummah to live in peace with their Christian counterparts wherever they found themselves.

“I urge Nigerians to live in peace with one another and shun rumour mongering. I want Nigerians to em- brace peace to build a strong and united nation; only tolerance and patriotism will help us as a country in view of the importance of peace to national development.

“I appeal to both Muslims and Christians to always follow the path of dialogue in resolving their differ ences rather than resorting to violence. The economic situation in the country is a major contributor to the growing agitations and tension. I call on Nigerians to contin- ue to pray for the quick recovery of the affected areas by Boko Haram insurgency.

“I am calling on the people in my

domain, the state and Nigeria at

large to remain calm, be law abiding, be prayerful irrespective of our ethnic, political and religious differences; it is painful to lose human lives on daily basis.

The security challenges facing the Northeast and other parts of the country have affected the socio-economic development of the country negatively he said.

The emir asked Nigerians to as

a matter of national service and good citizenship to support President Buhari’s efforts to achieving his vision of a crime-free Nigeria, stressing that “our survival as a people, whether individually or col- lectively, lies in everyone seeing the challenge as a threat that must be dealt with.

“Insecurity has reached an alarming proportion in Nigeria; we are losing our people every day. Terrorism has become the major obstacle to the country’s progress, our property are plundered and looted by the criminal elements.

Hostile raids are launched on our cities. Our highways have become dangerous for motorists and travelers. Kidnapping has become rampant; states like Borno, Yobe and Adamawa have become war zones. Boko Haram is a real menace to the whole nation,” he lamented.