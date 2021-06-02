Director-general of National Taskforce on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation/Smuggling of Arms, Ammunitions, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons, and Pipeline Vandalism (NATFORCE) Dr Baba Mohammed, yesterday said the security challenges facing the country are surmountable.

He said Nigerians must see the issue of security as a collective responsibility. This is even as he disclosed that a delegation from Israel is already in the country to train the management staff and operatives of NATFORCE nationwide.

“The fulfillment derived could not be overemphasised as a long-awaited delegation from Israel finally arrived at NATFORCE Head office on Thursday the 27th of May, 2021,” he said.

As part of its technology transfer, NATFORCE in addition to local training arrangements has also initiated and concluded arrangements for comprehensive training of its workforce by ETOS Company, a world-renowned international security trainer organisation. ETOS, according to reports has trained several security establishments including the military within and beyond African shores.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of ETOS, Mr Eyal Tal in his brief remarks during the visit promised engaging high-tech security equipment along with artificial intelligence to maximally accomplish the goal of the training.

In his address during the epoch-making event, the director-general of NATFORCE explained that ETOS Company could offer the management team and operatives of his organisation the professional training they deserve.

To fast track the training for the optimal benefit of all, the DG has set up a committee that comprises experienced retired and serving military personnel to deliberate on the date of the training’s commencement, duration and venue as well as logistics needed.

NATFORCE boss is optimistic that the training will be of benefit to the federal government in her bid to combat banditry, illegal arms proliferation, and insurgency in Nigeria.