The deputy minority leader and senator representing Taraba south at the National Assembly, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has declared that Nigeria’s security situation is close to zero point.

Bwacha stated this weekend in Jalingo, Taraba State capital while speaking with journalists in his residence.

He said the country is sliding down gradually to anarchy, which calls for prompt action both from the government and citizens to save the country from the dire situation.

Bwacha called on Nigerians to be sober and seek God’s intervention in the face of killings, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency, communal clashes and corruption across the country. He further warned that unless the country returns to seek the face of God, Nigeria may not see know peace again.

“God should save us, the nation is sinking, I weep for Nigeria,” he said.

Commenting on the activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, the senator regretted that the ruling PDP in the state was not capable of holding its members together.