Rice farmers in the country have implored the government to come to their aid in the bid to achieve food sufficiency in the country.

The farmers also urged the government to tackle insecurity, saying it is affecting their businesses.

Indications that the federal government’s bid to ensure self-sufficiency in rice production is under threat came to the fore on Tuesday when it pegged the rice production gap in Nigeria at 500,000 metric tonnes.

Even though it promised that the country would soon close the gap and meet the seven million metric tonnes production capacity required to attain self-sufficiency, stakeholders in separate reactions said that the actual national output was far from the 6.5million metric tonnes being declared by the government.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had in a statement it issued in Abuja and signed by the deputy director, Information, Eno Olotu, quoted the director of Federal Department of Agriculture, Karima Babangida, as saying that the country has 500,000 production gap in rice.

He said the ministry received inputs from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to support rice smallholders in nine states of the federation.

But in their separate reactions, some rice millers said the present paddy production hovers below 5 metric tonnes, describing it as grossly inadequate because after processing the nation’s milled rice will drop to between 3 and 4 metric tonnes.

In their reaction, the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) said the spate of smuggling going on now following the recent reopening of the borders and take-off of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCTA) was worrisome.

The association said the activities of the smugglers will surely make a mess of federal government’s effort to encourage local rice production.

RIMAN in a statement signed by its national chairman, Mr Peter Dama, said millions of tonnes of smuggled rice are being off loaded daily in Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Jos, Lagos and several other cities in the country without any interruption or checks by the Nigerian Customs Service or other security agencies.

The association listed the borders usually used by the smugglers to include Babura, Kongolon, Seme, Owede and Benin.

While calling on government to take drastic action to curtail the activities of smugglers, RIMAN also called for the equipping of Customs officers to enable them fight smugglers.

They also called for support for rice millers, processors and others in the rice value chain to enable them become competitive.

On his part, one of the millers, Efe T. William, said even though the CBN has put over N60billion into different programmes as vehicles to achieving sufficiency in rice production, government intervention must be holistic.

He said: “The true position of things is that Nigeria is only scratching the surface. The interventions by CBN and government policies have to be holistic if Nigeria is to achieve sufficiency rice production. Simple economics explains that when goods and services are not enough, the prices go up.

“The reality of the Nigerian rice business is that it is not enough; a need of 7 metric tonnes cannot be satisfied with 4MMT. The differences drive up the price. Now, if this is coupled with the poor yield, poor technology and poor funding of processors, you will continue to see this widening disparity.

“On the issue of border closure or reopening, I see it as a challenge to the government, the farmers and the processors. In a serious nation, when policies are initiated and pronounced, it is monitored, so there will be no breach. Remember, the government only banned rice importation through the land borders, while the tariff for importing through the nation’s port is discouraging.

“However, with the kind of economic saboteurs that we have in Nigeria, they will do whatever it takes to bring in illicit and smuggled goods into the country, with the connivance of some unpatriotic security personnel saddled with the responsibility of manning our borders.

“However, that’s not to say all is lost. Local production can still be sustained, while better funding to the right people should be provided. Some of the things government can do is to encourage research institutes to seek for better yields, provide funding to real farmers (not portfolio farmers), help acquire modern farming equipment through soft and targeted funds, help ready and willing processors with single digit loans to procure modern milling equipment, ensure stringent implementation of policies that encourage investment in the rice value chain.”

Rice farmers in Kwara State have also called on the federal and state governments to give them more support in their bid to produce enough rice for consumption.

They listed challenges militating against abundant rice production to include lack of farm inputs and implements, inadequate cleared land, insecurity of farmlands and the farmers themselves.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the chairman of the state chapter of the Rice Farmers Association in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Saba, said for the country to achieve sufficiency in rice production, government at all levels must encourage more Nigerians to cultivate rice through enlightenment and sensitisation programmes.

He said, “We need more people to cultivate rice for us to meet up with the market demand. At present, we have not been able to meet up with the market demand for rice.

“On our challenges, we need more farm inputs and implements. The prices of farm inputs and implements are high and beyond the reach of farmers. Apart from the Anchor Borrower’s Scheme, government should give us subsidy on the procurement of farm inputs and implements like we have in some sectors of the economy.

“We also have security challenges. Government must ensure the security of farmlands and people working on the farm. We have instances of intruders setting farmlands on fire, thereby destroying crops and other farm produce.

“We don’t also have enough cleared land for rice cultivation. We are appealing to the government to help us clear more lands for our farming activities. We also need irrigation facilities.”

For its part, the state government said it is supporting the rice farmers with access to mechanisation at a subsidised rate and equally supporting them with inputs to ensure increase in their output.

The technical adviser to the governor on agriculture, AbdulQawwiy Olododo, disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday.

Olododo said, “The government has equally facilitated over 680 farmers in the state to benefit from the CBN, ABP for dry season rice farming in the state which is currently ongoing and still working to ensure more rice farmers benefit from the CBN scheme. We are working with the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter to achieve this.”

In Borno, the Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the state for the past 11 years has been a great threat to agriculture especially, rice farming.

According to Mr Abdu Usman, vice president of All Farmers Association (AFAN), Borno State chapter, the lingering security challenges and corruption in the various agricultural policies of the federal government have deprived the country to be sufficient in rice production.

Usman who is also the director-general, Borno State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BOCCIMA), said he has over 120 hectares of farmland, with 30 hectares of the farmland used for rice farming, but lost the farmland to the Boko Haram terrorists when they invaded the community in Jere local government area.

“The whole villagers were driven away by the terrorists and so nobody will go there again to farm. At present, most of the areas that rice is properly farmed in northern and central parts of Borno are occupied by the Boko Haram terrorists. Although people sneak in and out at their own risk, it is obvious that the government must put security in place and encourage higher yields to the local farmers by providing variety of inputs,” he said.

Usman cited the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers’ policy which he described as the most corrupt policy in which the so called bigger farmers hijacked the process against the real farmers.

He stated: “The Anchor Borrowers Programme of the CBN has been hijacked and corrupted. Today, everybody thinks he is a farmer, not because he wants to farm but because there is something being given out. People want to get that money. So, the government will have to put a lot of efforts to identify the real farmers who will be able to benefit in the real farming.

“People have hijacked all government programmes on farming. Corruption has eaten deep to the system and with this government cannot achieve its set target of rice production for the country. Remember the rice pyramid displayed sometime in Borno; the pyramid was fake. Empty bags of rice were filled with sand and presented to the public as rice pyramid. Go to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC’s) office in Maiduguri and see the fake bags of rice.”

The AFAN chairman called for sanity in the system so as to meet up with the total tonnes of rice targeted by the federal government in rice production.

Similarly, the chairman of Zabarmari Rice Farmers Association, Yunusa Tahir, lamented that since the massacre of more than 68 of their members by the Boko Haram terrorists while they were in their farmlands harvesting, people are afraid of returning to farms.

He boasted that if not for the continued threat by the terrorists on farmlands, the rice produced in Zabarmari is capable of feeding the whole states of the federation, adding that unless the government provides adequate security to the farmers, rice production that will boost food availability in the nation will not be realised.

“We in Zabarmari can produce rice that can feed the nation but due to the lingering Boko Haram insurgency, we cannot even produce rice that can feed the state. We urge government to secure our farmlands and provide modern farm inputs for maximum food production,” Tahir said.

On their part, rice farmers, processors and distributors in Ebonyi State said for the country to achieve the seven million metric tonnes’ target, there must be concerted efforts on the part of government to encourage farmers, the processors (millers) and those at the distribution chain.

They said despite government’s ban on the importation of foreign rice, the country still depends hugely on rice imports to meet local needs following the numerous challenges faced by farmers, processors and distributors.

The stakeholders alleged lack of government assistance, high cost of fertilisers, pesticides and effect of pests during the farming.

A rice farmer in Enyibechiri Ikwo in Ikwo local government area, Mr Ogodo Mbam, faulted the federal government’s policy on assistance to enhance rice production, saying it is not getting to the grassroots.

Mbam said that with the way and manner government programmes on increased rice production were being implemented, it is doubtful if Nigeria will ever achieve self-sufficiency in rice soon.

He decried lack of government’s support in form of loans, subsidising of fertilisers and pesticides and equipment, which in turn boost mechanised farming.

“Let it be put on record that the way farmers in the southern part of the country are being treated is different from their counterparts in the North. Both the small and large-scale rice farmers are going through the same ordeal”, he said.

A large-scale rice farmer, Chief Simon Igwe, from Abina Ikwo local government area, also said that imported rice would continue to flood the Nigerian market because government lacks the political will to practice what it preaches.

He stated: “Despite all the noise federal government makes on ban on importation of foreign rice, a visit to the market would keep you guessing on the sincerity of the ban. The reason why we still have more imported rice in the Nigerian market is because governments at all levels do not practise what they are saying.

“You said you don’t want to see foreign rice in the market, the same people secretly import the foreign rice in large quantities. Those manning the borders also connive with smugglers to bring in the rice. Tell me, who is deceiving who?

“Government will always go to the radio and television and announce CBN loans, grants and all what not but the same people frustrate the process. Such loans and grants are used for political patronage. Genuine rice farmers would be asked to form cooperative society or better still to come as a group but at the end of the day, councilors, commissioners and political aides to government officials would profile names of farmers, guarantee them and they automatically become the major beneficiaries.

“Unfortunately, many of those profiled can’t even boast of one plot of farmland. You don’t get equipment, you don’t get loans and you don’t get seeds. Tell me, how can Nigeria achieve self-sufficiency?

“The state government said they were going to give us loans. We applied and started waiting. We waited and waited until the end of the farming season when many of us started harvesting and the loans didn’t come. We waited for the seeds they promised, they didn’t come in time, either.

“All we hear are just mere promises. The last episode was so heartbreaking, not less than 200 farmers were profiled to receive N20,000. What then would you do with that amount of money as a farmer?

“Government could have released the money but middlemen who are mostly politicians hijacked it. They share it among their brothers and sisters. This is Nigeria. Politicians in government hijack these loans and embezzle them while the real farmers suffer”.

Just like the farmers, the processors also lamented the epileptic power supply in the state, which they said usually forces them to resort to the use of generating set.

They said non-availability of rice paddy has also become a heavy challenge towards achieving self-sufficiency.

A rice processor and former chairman, Abakaliki Rice Millers Association, Hon Joseph Ununu stated that federal government had in the past initiated several programmes aim at enhancing and encouraging local production of rice and boost agriculture but most of the programmes were not sustained.

He noted that while farmers struggle with little or nothing to produce the rice for processing and distribution, there are lots of impediments that challenge enhanced processing to enable them compete favourably with farmers in foreign countries.

“The inability to access local paddy, power, water, and favourable credit facilities among others, pose a lot of challenges to rice processors at the rice mills in the state. The rice mills in Ebonyi State I must say are under-utilised as a result of these challenges.

It’s virtually impossible to achieve self-sufficiency without encouraging the farmers to produce local paddy in sufficient quantity” he stated.

In Benue State, stiff conditions for accessing loans, lack of land for cultivation of rice and non-adoption of irrigation is among the problems faced by rice farmers in the state.

Although there is a lingering crises in the leadership of Rice Production Farmers Association in the state, the state chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Comrade Aondongu Saaku, who spoke on behalf of the group told our correspondent that Nigeria’s drive for self-sufficiency in rice production will be achieved if government clear more land for the cultivation of rice.

Saaku said, “At present there are no enough lands in many states for the Cultivation of Rice”.

He called on government at all levels to encourage irrigation farming for all year round production of rice, saying only this can enable the country to close the gap and be able to achieve the 7 million metric tonnes needed.

Comrade Saaku also lamented that funds for farmers to boost production are not available, adding that another issue was the stiff conditions attached for accessing loans from banks which also make it difficult for farmers to go into massive production of rice.

He also attributed Interference by politicians in financial acquisition as a major hindrance to rice farmers and processors getting loans.

While commending the federal government for providing incentives to boost Rice Production in Nigeria, Saaku said the current incentive will help farmers to expand their production.

He however appealed to the government at all levels to instruct banks to wave some bottlenecks and conditions to ease farmers’ access to loan.

However, the Taraba State commissioner for agriculture, Mr David Ishaya, said the ministry had been producing rice seed and fertilizers every year to encourage rice farmers in the state.

He said federal government was spending a lot in agriculture especially in rice farming but the results are not matching.

He also stated some problems hindering self-sufficiency in rice farming in Nigeria, saying: “The money federal government spends on rice farming is not channeled to full production of rice. The beneficiaries do not go cultivating; instead, they prefer to allow the peasant farmers do their work, and then buy the rice after harvesting”.

The chairman Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Taraba State Chapter, Mallam Rabiu Mammam said they are committed to deliver their mandate as they have enrolled many farmers into federal government disbursement scheme for rice farmers across the country.

Most of the farmers in the state lamented that the incentives given to rice farmers are mostly given to farmers that have government connections, while common rice farmers do not benefit from it.

Ubaidu Umar, a rice farmer and rice processor at the Jalingo rice mill, said most of their buyers are people that have received money from the government to cultivate vast land for rice production, but instead buy from local farmers to present to the government what they have gained from their farms.

In Nasarawa State, the government said it has supported rice farmers in the state with inputs year in, year out.

Prof. Alanana Otaki, the state commissioner for Agriculture disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent.

According to him, some of the items distributed to rice farmers include fertilizers, seedlings and chemicals.

The commissioner, who noted that government’s assistance to the rice farmers have yielded positive results, said some of the inputs were made available free, while others were sold to them at subsidise rates.

On his part, the state chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Samuel Meshi, thanked the state government for its kind gesture that has yielded positive result in the area of rice farming.

He equally thanked Governor Sule for the recent flag-off of dry season farming inputs for farmers which he said are more beneficial to rice farmers in the state.