BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were on Wednesday in Abuja presented with the Honourary Fellowship Award of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) alongside a former Minister of Defence, Brig-General Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd) and the Emir of Nasarawa, HRH Alh. Ibrahim Usman Jibril, at the institution’s 2021 investiture ceremony.

Also, 24 members of the NIS, including Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) Surv. Taiwo Samuel Adeniran and Registrar/CEO of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), Surv. Kabir Mohammed Mamman, were confirmed Fellows of the institution.

Appreciating the honour, Senator Lawan said though right now he is in the political sphere, he felt drawn back to his professional root by the award, assuring ofevery support needed to change the narrative of the sector, especially in the area of legislation.

“May be this award has brought me back to track. From now on I will be there for noble profession more and more. I assure you I will represent the institution and do my best for the institution to be repositioned. We have to change the narrative a,” he said.

On his part, the Lagos State governor appreciated the important role surveying played in his life, saying he received the award “with all sense of responsibility to continue to uphold the ethics of the profession.”

Delivering his speech earlier, NIS president, Surv. (Alabo) Charlesye D. Charles, who maintained that surveying was critical to nation-building in all ramifications, charged surveyors to endeavour to comply with the laws and ethics to the letter in order to build a sustainable environment for future generations.