As a trained lawyer, if you were not in God’s vineyard, what do you think you should have been doing now?

Nothing. Ministry is the zenith of my life. Everything I do, be it work, time, resources and so on, I channel all to the success of the ministry. Right from age 17, I didn’t even see myself finding fulfilment in the law. I had projected myself into the future and that is why I’m here. It’s not the issue of money, either there is money or not, I will do it. I’m doing this because this is actually what God wanted me to be doing, and thank God that I realised that early in life; I’m fulfilled in what I’m doing. I can’t even contest for the office of the president because, I have my own kingdom; I’m satisfied, not even politics.

Someone called me recently that I should contest for a senate that he would sponsor me. I told the person that you don’t go to where God didn’t call you to be there. I’m satisfy with where I am. They tried to persuade me so that I can change my mind but I said no; there is no need going there. Because you have money does not mean that you should go to where you are not meant to be. If you do that, you get yourself to be blame. You may even loss your life or run into serious troubled waters, if you are not ready to play along with them.

Are you now saying born again Christians can’t be in politics?

That is not what I’m saying. What I’m saying is essence is that everybody has his/her calling. I was not called into politics. I knew my area of calling and I hold on to that. God didn’t ask me to join politics; what I’m saying is that it’s calling. Any area that is not your calling, if you dare it, you will get yourself to blame. When I was in level 100 at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, I was among aluta.

I wrote several articles that shook the campus but one day, I had interaction with my maker (God) and he told me that the place you were going was not what I wanted you to be, I want you to preach the gospel, and since that encounter in level 100, I changed from what I was doing and focused on the assignment that my maker gave me – soul winning; so, I didn’t enter ministry by accident. Right from that time, I knew where I would be, and that is where I am. It’s a deal with God and I will not go back, if I dare it, I wouldn’t have peace. So, if any born again Christian has the calling in ministry, of course, he/she should be there. But the point is that you should know the area of your calling. If it’s politics, I have the quality, the speech and the intellectual capacity are all there, but my maker said he doesn’t want me there.

You are marking 10th year anniversary, how is the journey so far?

It’s a thing of surprise for me also to see how time flies. The journey actually started from Kaduna, we called it then kingdom ministry. We are not celebrating ten years of Global Kingdom Church but we’re actually celebrating 10 years of Kingdom ministry.

I actually started as an outreach ministry, assisting the less-privileged with prayers, word, sharing of foods to them and assisting them in one way or the other.

God helped us in Kaduna for one year and thereafter, God asked me to move back to Abuja. I came to Abuja and started the ministry to be precisely at Nyanya. Today, by the special grace of God, we have about four branches and by the special grace of God, more are coming. Our international headquarters is located at Garki II in Abuja close to old CBN. God has been so faithful in term of financial and manpower; even myself, I’m surprised at what God is doing in the ministry.

Can you mention one outstanding thing that has been an outstanding testimony in the last ten years?

The first is the power of God in this ministry. The grand-breaking testimonies in the ministry are there. A lot of miracles and wonders have been witnessed beyond human imagination. Though, I’m a trained lawyer but the issue of ministry is not about intellectual work but a supernatural work. There has been power of God, prayers, and there has been revelation of the word with a very strong team that has been giving me support. The pastors, personal assistants, heads of departments, workers and so on; especially since the opening of the international headquarters of the church here in Garki II, a lot of things have taken shape. In this last ten years, we have seen a lot of healing and deliverance which is beyond man.

Talking about the state of the nation, what is your advice for the leaders?

This morning, I had a huge burden while praying for Nigeria. The issue is not about Buhari but the killings. We have been praying but the way things are going, we need divine intervention. The leaders have failed Nigerians. You see, the issue has nothing to do with religion. When Yar’Adua was president, both Christians and non-Christians supported him. So, it’s not issue of religion, if something is bad is bad; let’s call a spade a spade. The leadership has failed woefully. The high level of insecurity in Nigeria is worrisome. You can’t dare to go to your village and sleep there.

Let me give you an instance, my uncle who is a police officer just went to the village recently, when he was crossing from our village to the next village, he was shot in his hand, he had to be taken to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital. You can’t go to your village and sleep? What can of country is that? So, when you see evil prevail for too long, the leadership is part of it. It’s unfortunate that this government has made things worse for Nigerians, see the sufferings in the land.

There are people that marketed Buhari to Nigerians even among our spiritual leaders. For instance, former president Olusegun Obasanjo had come out to apologize Nigerians for supporting Buhari, we also have some of our spiritual leaders that have come out to tell Buhari that he’s not ruling well. But we are waiting for one of our spiritual leaders who through him Buhari could get massive votes especially from his church, to openly tell this government the truth, like other men of God; unfortunately, he has been keeping silence. You can’t because of your personal interest to keep quiet in the midst of all that is going in the country. The man of God should put interest aside and be humble enough to apologize to Nigerians, especially to the church, for marketing a man that has brought untold hardship and calamity to the nation. You marketed a man to the church and see what is happening in Nigeria today – insecurity, hunger and calamity, and you keep quiet? I really disappointed in him. He should come out and tell the truth to the government and tell Nigerians, especially the church that “I’m sorry,” that is the honourable thing he should do.