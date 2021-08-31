Smartphone shipments into Nigeria grew by 36.7 per cent in second quarter (Q2), 2021, according to the latest insights from International Data Corporation (IDC).

The firm’s quarterly global mobile phone tracker shows that in Africa, the region’s largest smartphone markets each contributed to the overall growth in Q2 2021, with Nigeria 36.7 per cent, Egypt 24.6 per cent, and South Africa10.5 per cent, all recording strong year-on-year increases in shipments.

“Smartphone shipments into Africa grew 13.2 per cent year on year in Q2 2021 to total 22.8 million devices, with feature phone shipments into Africa increasing by 11.8 per cent over the same period to total 26.7 million units. With 54.0 per cent share in Q2 2021, feature phones continue to account for the majority of the African mobile phone market due to their relative affordability and durability,” it added.

According to senior research analyst at IDC, Arnold Ponela, “After a year of unprecedented market conditions, Africa’s smartphone market is showing signs of recovery from the economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Transsion brands like Tecno, Itel, and Infinix continued to dominate Africa’s smartphone space in Q2 2021, with 47.4 per cent unit share, the study revealed, adding that Samsung and Xiaomi followed in second and third place, with respective unit shares of 19.3 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively.

The study further showed that the Transsion brands like Tecno and Itel also dominated the feature phone landscape with a combined share of 76.3 per cent, Nokia placed third with 9.8 per cent share of feature phone shipments in Q2 2021.

“The competitive landscape in Africa changed with Huawei out of the top five for the first time in many years, after shipments declined due to the increased weight of U.S. sanctions on the company. Taking advantage of this situation are the Chinese vendors OPPO and Xiaomi, which both saw their share of the market increase during the first half of 2021,” said Ponela.

In terms of price bands, the study showed that devices priced below $200 accounted for 84.7 per cent of smartphone shipments to Africa in Q2 2021, adding that the share of smartphones priced below $100 increased from 42.0 per cent in Q1 2021 to 45.0 per cent in Q2 2021, while the share of devices priced $100-$200 decreased from 43.3 per cent to 39.6 per cent over the same period.