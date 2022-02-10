The Super Eagles of Nigeria has moved up four places to 32nd position in the new FIFA world ranking released on Thursday.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen-led Eagles are now the third best team in Africa behind newly crowned AFCON champions, the Terangha Lions of Senegal and the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Before now, the Super Eagles were ranked 36th on the global index and fifth best team in Africa before the just-concluded 2021 edition of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Nigeria, however, moved up in the latest ranking despite the Super Eagles’ exit in the Round of 16 stage at the AFCON tournament.

The three-time African champions won all their three group matches against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Cameroon before they crashed out in the second round after going down to a 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Algeria and Tunisia, who were ranked higher above the Super Eagles in the world and on the continent had dismal campaigns at AFCON 2021.

Algeria exited at the group stage of the continental tournament with one draw and two defeats from three games, while Tunisia recorded two wins and two defeats.

