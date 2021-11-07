Key players in Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry are jostling for the second edition of the prestigious chief information officer (CIO) awards.

The event organized by Edniesal Consulting Limited, an enterprise governance and business consultancy firm, will hold on November 26, 2021in Lagos, to recognize and celebrate the outstanding work by CIOs, chief technology officers (CTOs), chief digital officers (CDOs), and other leaders in the information technology ecosystem across various business sectors of the economy.

“These are the unsung heroes that bring innovation to bear while discharging their duties, and importantly, positively affecting business functions Those behind the workings are hardly mentioned, which is why the CIO Awards was inaugurated and has come to stay,” the company stated.

As the ceremony draws closer, assessments on the nominations received so far are ongoing by the jury team chaired by the executive director, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Ade Bajomo, with Mrs. Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka of MTN as vice-chairman. Some of the leading categories where prizes are up for grabs include Banking, Telecoms, Fintech amongst others.

The convener of the CIO awards, and MD/CEO of Edniesal Consulting, Mrs. Abiola Laseinde has assured stakeholders of a credible process, while expressing appreciation to the Jury body for accepting to be a part of the process. Technical partners for the project include notable firms such as PwC and Ernst and Young (EY) Nigeria.