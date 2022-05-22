Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun Alli Okunmade ll has declared that the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable, urging the agitators of the break-up of the country to drop such agenda and proffer solutions to whatever they might have identified as problems necessitating their agitations.

The monarch who stated this while playing host to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanem’s delegation on congratulatory visit to his Alarere residence said he had all along his life been in unity with fellow Nigerians.

He recalled that he was born at a railway station in Lalupon, an outskirt of Ibadan in Lagelu Local Government Area of the state and he began interaction with northerners right from his birth.

“When people talk of Nigeria’s unity, I already unite with fellow Nigerians. My father was a produce merchant and had a lot of Northern customers with whom I related. I studied Holy Quran with their children and there was no any form of discrimination against anybody.

“The language we grew up to know and speak was oneness and when I went to the United Kingdom to study, I made friends with the late Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, the late Alhaji Balarabe Musa and our relationship existed till they all departed this world.

“It was my relationship with them that influenced my joining the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) founded by the late Alhaji Aminu Kano when I began politics in the second republic. We also remained close till his death.

“Let’s continue to preach to our children and grandchildren the bond of love that once existed between us and de-emphasis our differences”, Oba Balogun added.

The delegation led by Alhaji (Dr.) Mai Mele Abatcha, the Mai Kanuribe of Lagos presented the congratulatory letter signed by Shehu of Borno in which the foremost monarch said “The Yoruba and Kanuri share common ancestral affinity, traditions and culture since time immemorial and we shall continue to sustain the relationship”.