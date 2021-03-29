BY ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has said the unity of Nigeria is not negotiable, as he called on all Nigerians to strengthen the bond of unity among them to ensure prosperity for the country.

Tinubu stated this when he visited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero,in Kano, yesterday.

The former Lagos State governor said Nigerians should exude tolerance and deep understanding to sustain the country’s unity.

He said the nation was at a critical stage of its history, adding that unity and understanding were required for it to move forward.

“Lagos and Kano states are known for their cosmopolitan and tolerant nature; this is the way to go. My visit today is a clear testimony that people can work together to make positive change possible regardless of tribe and religion, ” he said.

According to Tinubu, Nigeria needs absolute peace for it to progress as one indivisible entity.

Tinubu had arrived in Kano yesterday despite strong opposition to celebrate his birthday in the state.

According to him, until Nigerians are ready to bury their differences, the nation will not progress.

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) had asked Governor Abdullahi Ganduje not to host Tinubu’s birthday in the state.

But yesterday, Ganduje accompanied the APC national leader to the palace of the emir of Kano where he paid homage to the monarch.

Tinubu is expected to meet with the Northern Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria today. There are indications that Tinubu is eyeing the Presidency, though he has not publicly declared his intention yet.

“Peace and development would be eluded if the nation continues the way it is going; therefore unity and tranquility must be the hope that could be ridden on.

“One can see that today I, Bola Tinubu, is sitting side by side with Governor Ganduje and this is a clear testimony that people, regardless of their tribes and religions, could come together and make a change,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to always be their brother’s keepers and to shun politics of rancour and hatred.

Earlier, Ado-Bayero had stated that Tinubu’s choice of Kano to celebrate his birthday was a testimony of his love and quest for a united country.

The emir pledged to work towards promoting and strengthening Nigeria’s unity and development.

“As Nigerians, we need to play our roles to keep the nation together; we have to make Nigeria great. Political leaders have tremendous roles to play; as traditional rulers, they have our support,” he said.

After leaving the emir’s palace, Tinubu commissioned the restructured office of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, done by the Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration.

As Tinubu and the governor were going round the restructured office of the anti-corruption body, Governor Ganduje said, “When we came in, this institution achieved little. We then appointed a very vibrant human rights activist, whose pedigree for human rights and freedom was enough reason for his achievements, to chair the Agency.”