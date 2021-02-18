ADVERTISEMENT

BY NONYE EKWENUGO Kaduna

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Reverend Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso has said that the unity of Nigeria as a Country is under serious threat.

The Archbishop disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at the celebration of Ash Wednesday by Christians faithful in Kaduna.

“This is a time that Nigeria need to wake up as a country. Our togetherness is under serious threat”.

Ndagoso said that as a country we are better of together, saying that our diversity is not a course, it is a blessing, he said.

He therefore called on government and Nigerians to do whatever it takes to make sure that Nigeria remains as a country.

Ndagoso called on Nigerians to reconcile with God and one another especially in this period of crisis and insecurity in the country.

He called on people beating the drums of division in Nigeria to stop and come together, adding that we need each other irrespective of ones religion or tribe.

“No matter what offence we have committed against each other, let us forgive each other and come together”.

Archbishop Ndagoso also called on Nigerians especially the rich to always reach out to the poor and the needy.

He commended the efforts of some Northern state Governors who have gone to the west in pursuit of peace.