By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ) in collaboration with Federation of International Teqball (FITEQ) yesterday donated Teqball tables to 29 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the development of the game in the country.

Presenting the equipment to state chairmen in Abuja, yesterday the President of the NIGTEQ Federation, Engr. Habu Gumel, in the company of board executive of the federation and Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria, revealed that the donation will help the state and schools in the six geo-political zones to develop the game across the country.

Gumel who also doubles as the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) charged all the states to use the equipment for the growth of the game.

“We want to make the game to move faster and be recognized in Africa, we want to ensure that in Africa, Nigeria is the best in terms of Teqball development.

“We have 29 states, in the next two years, I believe Teqball will be acceptable in all states and there will be a lot of drive, we are going to work with the ministry, very soon, we’ll start attending international competition.”

On his parts, Hungarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Sandor Beer, said the embassy is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure development of sports in Nigeria, saying that the relationship with Nigeria government has grown even stronger.

“The purpose of this collaboration therefore, is to strengthen the bilateral relations between our countries and offer a wonderful opportunity to hatch young athletes.”

Speaking also, the NIGTEQ’s General Secretary,Mr Ndudi Edede, said Teqball was introduced to Nigeria by embassy of Hungary in 2018 and since then, the game is growing gradually in the country.

According to him, Teqball is already in 211 countries in the world. “We have 29 member states including FCT and we are working hard to have all the 36 states of the federation very soon.

“I think it’s going to help a lot, because since inception, we had just three Teqball tables in the country and this has slowed the growth of the game in Nigeria. Now, total number of 56 tables was donated by Hungary embassy, this means there is going to be a lot of improvement soon.

“In our plan to spread the game, we used certain criteria in the distribution of the tables, we are giving the last year’s best two NPFL clubs Enyimba FC and Plateau United tables, we are giving the 4 best NWFL River Angels, Bayelsa Queen, Kogi Confluence and Nassarawa Amazon one each, we will also give two school in each geopolitical zones and also recreation centers. We are still expecting more.”

He however, said that federations have lined-up a lot of tourneys in the country as well as training for Coaches and Referees.

Edede, therefore, commended the Eaglenet logistic service limited for the service rendered in convening the Teqball tables, while using the occasion to seek support of corporate bodies as well as well-meaning Nigerians.