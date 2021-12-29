In a bid to address food shortage, participants at a two-day capacity building program and skill development on farming have been advised to increase capability of producing food not only for themselves but for people in their locality and the country at large.

Acting executive director, National Horticultural Research Institute, NIHORT, Ibadan, Dr Ephraim Nwaguma gave the advice at the closing ceremony of a training program facilitated by deputy leader of the house of Representatives, Comrade Peter Akpataaon at Igarra in Edo State.

Nwgwuna who was represented by the director and head of Vegetables and Floriculture of the Institute, Dr Henry Akintoye said that the training was to build the capacity of youth, women and farmers in the area.

He also stated that the training was to increase the capability of producing foods not only for themselves but their communities and the country at large.

Nwgwuna also explained that start-up capital would be given to the participants to put to use skills they had learnt from the training which was focused on fishery, poultry and vegetable farming.

He promised that the institute would come back to evaluate the performance of the trainees.

Some of the participants, Ayo Eguaroje and Adeji Hannah promised to use the knowledge and skills gained from the training to create wealth and employment.

They also expressed gratitude to Comrade Akpatason for having them in mind.

A former lawmaker who represented Akoko-Edo two at Edo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloruntoba also appreciated the facilitator of the program for bringing the agricultural initiative to the door step of his constituents.

Over 100 participants were trained on fishery, snail and vegetable farming by NIHORT.