The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has extolled the leadership qualities of the director-general, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, describing him as a goal getter.

The Ooni spoke on Thursday, when Prof. Sulaiman led the management team of NILDS to Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The monarch commended the NILDS DG for his giant strides in his two years of overseeing the affairs of the Institute.

Oba Adeyeye also described Suleiman as a goal getter, who has been serving the country, not only when he was Minister of National Planning, but even as an academic, who was conscious of the significant role traditional rulers play in ensuring that development permeates the grassroots.

He expressed his excitement to receive and host the NILDS team and promised to facilitate the Institute’s collaboration with relevant bodies in the state in line with its pivotal role in developments as well as the nexus it provides for synergy among all arms of government.

While emphasising the importance of NILDS, the Ooni of said the Institute has a role to play in reorientating the minds of the youths towards governance and consequent interest in nation-building.

Speaking earlier, the NILDS DG, Prof. Sulaiman said the paramount ruler symbolises unity and has supported many developmental issues in the country.

He further described his intervention in ensuring entrenchment of growth and development as unrivaled even as he thanked the imperial majesty for his magnanimity and show of love and prayed he reigns beyond his forefathers and the kingdom’s prosperity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, as part of a two-day working visit to Osun State, the DG is also expected to meet the Governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, to discuss series of capacity building development NILDS has been carrying out for parliamentarians at the state level as he believes the Osun State House of Assembly should not be left out and work out modalities on achieving training for the state government.

Also, the DG is scheduled to meet Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to discuss areas of possible collaboration between the University and the Institute.