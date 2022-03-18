The Nigeria Institute of Leather And Science Technology (NILEST) has taken steps to enhance the skill of Nigerians in leather works to maximize the enormous opportunities available in the leather and leather products industry.

The Director General of NILEST, Prof. Mohammed Yakubu made this known during the ‘LEATHER Day’ at the ongoing 2022 Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Expo in Abuja with the theme “Sustaining National Economic Growth Through Science Technology and Innovations”.

He said that strength lies in STI and to earn a place in the comity of nations, Nigeria must develop itself through STI and invest more on knowledge-centered innovation to derive the maximum benefit from the abundant resources in the country.

“STI must be imbibed, nurtured and deployed,” he said, adding that the “skills of Nigerians in leather works will be developed enough to compete with the best in the world.”

He said further that since the National Leather Products Policy Implementation was launched by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on July 6, 2021, NILEST has been actively involved to deliver on the objectives of the policy.

“AB2B and PDD meetings were organized where all the key stakeholders interacted in the first quarterly meeting of the policy steering committee that took place in February this year. It is hoped that with the constitution of sub committees a lot will be achieved,” he said.

He added that this year, NILEST has organized its researchers into groups who have developed research proposals and the promising ones funded.

“Just within three months, the output is highly encouraging as will be seen when they present their works,” he assured.

The NILEST boss said further that the institute has also increased its training sessions, stressing that about 165 individuals were trained across the six geopolitical zones of the country with most of them given starter packs worth N300,000 to N400,000 last year.

He noted that there is a training session for students in their preferred areas of leather works in order to build their skill and enhance their capacity.

The Chairman of the Governing Board of NILEST, Haruna Iliya Osegba in his remarks said that the leather industry is crucial for the economic survival of Nigeria even as he urged all stakeholders to do more to boost the sector.